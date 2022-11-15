Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness, regardless, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Will remain top dog as Davis sits
Wilson is in line for another game as New York's clear No. 1 wide receiver with Corey Davis (knee) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the Jets' official site report. Wilson has thrived since Davis went down, racking up 115 receiving...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Twins reveal new uniforms, including new hat logo paying homage to Minnesota state motto
The Minnesota Twins revealed a new logo and a new set of uniforms Friday afternoon, marking the first time they've made drastic changes to either part of their identity in roughly a decade, according to Chris Creamer's uniform and logo database. Here's how the Twins will look on the field...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
