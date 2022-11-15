Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Ranking Justin Verlander's free agency landing spots, including Astros return and Gerrit Cole reunion
Justin Verlander won his third career Cy Young Award Wednesday night after a season that saw him post a career-best 220 ERA+ in 28 starts. Verlander, who put forth that effort as a member of the Houston Astros, just so happens to be a free agent now. Tomorrow's price, you can rest assured, is not the same as today's price.
Mets' William Woods: Claimed by Mets
Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday. After being designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Woods will now join the Mets organization as they begin filling their 40-man roster. Woods spent most of his time last season in Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17.1 innings, although he did throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the start of the season.
MLB rumors: Yankees have made offers to Aaron Judge
Fresh off an MVP campaign in which he made history by clubbing 62 home runs, Aaron Judge is a free agent. The Yankees haven't made it much of a secret -- not that they should -- that their top priority this offseason is to bring Judge back. They also haven't wasted any time in extending him multiple contract offers, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer from Reds to help fill infield hole, per report
The Minnesota Twins on Friday added needed infield help as they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. The trade is pending a review of medical records, and it's not yet certain what the Reds will receive in return. The likely departure of...
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness, regardless, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Gio Urshela trade: Twins send third baseman to Angels for pitching prospect
The Minnesota Twins have dealt third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo, the teams announced Friday. Urshela, 31, is coming off a 2022 season for the Twins in which he slashed .285/.338/.429 (121 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 27...
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, but an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number, and an injury wiped out most of his second half at Triple-A. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Avoids arbitration
Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa slashed .261/.314/.327 as the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022. With the Yankees positioned to spend big in free agency this offseason, it's possible they search for another infielder that can provide more offensive production and move IKF to more of a bench role in 2023.
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday which includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
MLB investigating Mets, Yankees over possible improper communication regarding Aaron Judge, per report
At the request of the MLB Players Association, Major League Baseball is investigating whether owners of the New York Yankees and New York Mets had improper communications regarding free agent Aaron Judge, reports The Athletic. MLB is expected to request text, phone, and email records between Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: DFA'd by Arizona
Luplow was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Luplow was acquired by Arizona in November 2021, and he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster since he struggled to a .176/.274/.361 slash line in 83 games during his first season in the desert.
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
Arizona outrighted Middleton (toe) to Triple-A Reno on Nov. 3. Middleton lost his spot on the 40-man roster heading into the start of free agency after turning in a 5.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings with the big club in 2022. He finished the season on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left big toe, but the injury shouldn't be anything that affects his availability for spring training.
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Rehab more gradual than anticipated
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that Kopech's (knee) rehab process has been more gradual than expected, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech missed the end of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery on his right knee in early October. While he hasn't progressed as quickly as anticipated, the White Sox still expect him to be ready for the start of spring training, and he's expected to be ready to throw 85 pitches over five innings by the time the regular season gets underway.
Nick Snyder: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Snyder a contract for 2023, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Snyder had a brief cup of coffee in April, but the vast majority of his time on the mound in 2022 came with Triple-A Round Rock. He made one start and 40 appearances out of the Round Rock bullpen, pitching to a 4.97 ERA and 51:18 K:BB in 38 innings. The right-hander will now get to test the waters of free agency.
Twins reveal new uniforms, including new hat logo paying homage to Minnesota state motto
The Minnesota Twins revealed a new logo and a new set of uniforms Friday afternoon, marking the first time they've made drastic changes to either part of their identity in roughly a decade, according to Chris Creamer's uniform and logo database. Here's how the Twins will look on the field...
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not expected to start in 2023
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that Crochet (elbow) isn't expected to serve as a starting pitcher in 2023, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Katz also said he hopes Crochet will be able to serve as a long reliever at some point in 2023, but the southpaw still needs additional time to recover after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Crochet has been throwing from 120 feet recently, but it's not yet clear how much work he'll be able to take on once spring training begins. He shouldn't be expected to be available for Opening Day.
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
