Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
NBC Los Angeles
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC Los Angeles
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says
Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Sets More In-Office Requirements at Twitter, Threatens Lax Managers
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk issued stricter expectation for return-to-office and in-office work on Thursday. Musk told managers, in a pair of new emails obtained by CNBC, that they should be meeting with their respective teams in person on a weekly basis ideally. Musk also threatened to terminate...
NBC Los Angeles
Read Elon Musk's Friday Emails to Twitter Engineers Asking Them to Come to the Office
The mixed messages from Twitter leadership to employees continue as Musk tells engineers to report to headquarters, hours after the company told employees the offices would be closed until Monday. Musk wants engineers to help him "better understand the Twitter tech stack." The mixed messages on returning to the office...
NBC Los Angeles
Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
NBC Los Angeles
World of Warcraft to Go Offline in China as Activision Blizzard and NetEase End 14-Year Deal
The Blizzard-NetEase deal, which was first struck back in August 2008, will now expire in January 2023 after the two firms were unable to agree on renewal terms. NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged 9% Thursday. It means Chinese gamers will no longer be able to play titles from blockbuster franchises...
NBC Los Angeles
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell into a funk Wednesday, as investors digested a woeful earnings report from big box retailer Target. While the actual results weren't so hot, it was Target's warning about the holiday season that seemed to drag everyone down. Target's caution highlighted one of the bigger shifts in the economy as Americans shake off more than two years of pandemic life. At the moment, people appear to favor services and experiences such as travel over buying more stuff, even at deep markdowns. Beyond that, though, market watchers are trying to get a solid peg on the state of the American consumer, but it's elusive. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ
While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
NBC Los Angeles
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Los Angeles
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
29 Lucky Souls Who Make Good Money At Verrrry Easy Jobs Shared What They Do, And I'm Rethinking My Entire Career
"He worked about two hours a day, and his base salary was $200K. He did this job for 18 months before quitting because he felt his brain dying from playing video games all day."
NBC Los Angeles
FanDuel to New Rivals: Good Luck With Sports Betting − You're Going to Need It
FanDuel's Amy Howe said the company expects to defend and expand its market lead in U.S. online sports betting. The company is projecting U.S. sportsbooks could be worth nearly $23 billion by 2030. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe is predicting that her company will defend its leading share of the online...
Comments / 0