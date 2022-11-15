ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year

Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty

Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says

Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
Elon Musk Sets More In-Office Requirements at Twitter, Threatens Lax Managers

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk issued stricter expectation for return-to-office and in-office work on Thursday. Musk told managers, in a pair of new emails obtained by CNBC, that they should be meeting with their respective teams in person on a weekly basis ideally. Musk also threatened to terminate...
Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members

Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others

JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell into a funk Wednesday, as investors digested a woeful earnings report from big box retailer Target. While the actual results weren't so hot, it was Target's warning about the holiday season that seemed to drag everyone down. Target's caution highlighted one of the bigger shifts in the economy as Americans shake off more than two years of pandemic life. At the moment, people appear to favor services and experiences such as travel over buying more stuff, even at deep markdowns. Beyond that, though, market watchers are trying to get a solid peg on the state of the American consumer, but it's elusive. Read live market updates here.
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ

While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It

Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.

