After a loss to Georgia two weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers are on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture looking in as the No. 5 team in the nation. However, they've still got a pretty clear path into the top four if they can take care of business, starting with a Week 12 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. The Volunteers are 22-point favorites on the road according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO