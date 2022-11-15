Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Portland Trail Blazers waive former Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr after adding G-League star
Not so great news on Friday for former Kentucky and Wake Forest basketball player Olivier Sarr. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Sarr in order to make space for G-League big man Ibou Badji. Here was the initial report from Woj, via Twitter:. “The...
CBS Sports
Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels
Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
Huge Dunk In Nets-Trail Blazers Game Going Viral
Shaedon Sharpe had a big dunk in Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
Nets beat Trail Blazers 109-107 on O'Neale's late tip-in
Royce O'Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Simulation backs Oklahoma State, Cincinnati
After a loss to Georgia two weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers are on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture looking in as the No. 5 team in the nation. However, they've still got a pretty clear path into the top four if they can take care of business, starting with a Week 12 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. The Volunteers are 22-point favorites on the road according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out at least two more weeks
The Jazz announced Thursday that Gay will be out at least two more weeks due to a left finger sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks and underwent an MRI that revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, while his absence should allow Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio to see increased run.
CBS Sports
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (knee) questionable vs. Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
Jerami Grant Has Proven To Be The Missing Piece For Trail Blazers
Trading for Jerami Grant this past offseason has paid off big time for the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season, as Grant continues to improve and impress on both ends of the floor.
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTSA: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Louisiana Tech...
