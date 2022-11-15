Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
GKOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.45 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Twist Bioscience (TWST) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TWST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.91 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. This compares to loss of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITOS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
Zacks.com
Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WLDN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2,000%. A...
Zacks.com
Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SKT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com
Provident Financial (PFS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
PFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for The...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Zacks.com
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Zacks.com
Geo Group Inc The (GEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
GEO - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 in the previous session. Geo Group has gained 20.7% since the start of the year compared to the -12.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -23.4% return for the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in UserTesting, Inc. (USER)? Wall Street Analysts Think 35%
USER - Free Report) have gained 109.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.42, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $10 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)
HTZ - Free Report) is a rental car company that reemerged on the public markets after it filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic. Hertz shares have gone on a wild, volatile ride in 2022 and are currently down 32%. And now Hertz’s earnings outlook is trending in the wrong direction.
Zacks.com
Why Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Down 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
CSII - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 18.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cardiovascular Systems due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Why Is RLI Corp. (RLI) Up 16% Since Last Earnings Report?
RLI - Free Report) . Shares have added about 16% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RLI Corp. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Masco (MAS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, 2022 View Down
MAS - Free Report) reported results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been grappling with lower demand, higher operational costs and additional foreign currency headwinds. Following the results, the company’s shares were down 5.2% in the pre-market trading session.
Zacks.com
SM Energy (SM) Stock Up 6.3% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
SM - Free Report) shares have gained 6.3% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. SM Energy’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago earnings of 74 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) Stock Rises 2.6% After Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
NOG - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 8. The upside can be attributed to the independent oil and gas producer’s third-quarter earnings and revenues outperforming the consensus mark. Behind The Earnings Headlines. Northern Oil reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted...
Zacks.com
Post Holdings (POST) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Jump Y/Y
POST - Free Report) reported robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected pricing to counter input and freight cost inflation. While supply-chain headwinds eased a little during the quarter, these continued to lead to increased manufacturing costs and lower-than-optimal-level customer order fulfillment rates.
