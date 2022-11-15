Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win. Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Straughn on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-2) hit the road and dropped a game with Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers on Thursday night by a score of 51-34. Straughn jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and Pike was able to cut the lead to 28-20 at halftime. Straughn pulled away again in the third quarter, taking a 42-27 lead into the fourth quarter. Straughn outscored the Patriots 8-7 in the fourth, as well.
Troy Messenger
CHHS topples UMS-Wright to advance to 5A Semifinals
A goal line stand was the difference as the Charles Henderson Trojans (11-1) hung on to defeat the UMS-Wright Bulldogs (12-1) by a score of 19-16 in the Class 5A Quarterfinals on Thursday night. With 6:03 remaining in the game – and CHHS leading 19-14 – the Bulldogs marched on...
Troy Messenger
Trojans advance to the Sun Belt Semifinals
The Troy Trojans advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Tournament Semifinals with a 3-2 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Foley. Troy fell behind early, losing the first set 25-20, but responded by tying the match in the second set with...
Troy Messenger
Troy hosts ULM for regular season home finale
The Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1) wrap up the regular season home slate this Saturday, Nov. 19, at home against the ULM Warhawks (4-6, 3-3) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans continue to sit in first place of the Sun Belt West with South Alabama nipping at their heels, making the final two Sun Belt Conference games of the season that much more important. Troy and South Alabama both hold 5-1 conference records with Troy earning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jags. Troy hosts ULM this week and travels to Arkansas State (3-7, 1-5) next week, while South Alabama travels to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) this week and hosts Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4) next week.
Troy Messenger
Lady Bulldogs open basketball season on Thursday
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs are heading into the 2022-2023 basketball season, beginning this Thursday with tournament action in Luverne. The Lady Dawgs are coming off a 2021-2022 season in which Pike County won its third consecutive Area Championship and made it to the Southeast Regional Semifinals. PCHS coach Melissa White also wrapped up the season by earning a spot as the AHSAA North-South All-Star coach for the South.
Troy Messenger
Troy hoops earns first 4-0 start in D-I school history
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team dominated the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) by a score of 73-54 on Thursday to earn the school’s first 4-0 start in the school’s Division I history. The matchup with Merrimack was the first game in the University of Montana’s Zootown Classic. Troy...
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel varsity excited for basketball season
Both the Zion Chapel Rebels (1-0) and Lady Rebels (0-1) got the 2022-2023 basketball season off to a start this week with games against Dale County on Tuesday. The Rebels came away with a season-opening win in overtime by a score of 74-64 after dominating the overtime period. Junior Slade Grantham had a career night, scoring 31 points, while junior Jacob Chestnut added 18 points and junior Mason Stuart tallied 13 points. ZCHS coach Josh O’Neal pointed to those players as some of his leaders this season for a young Rebel team.
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
Troy Messenger
Patriots, Rebels compete in Tuesday night hoops action
Pike Liberal Arts School and Zion Chapel High School both competed in basketball action on Tuesday night. The Pike Patriots (0-2) traveled to Abbeville and dropped a 56-15 game. Pike hung tough with Abbeville in the first quarter, trailing 13-8 going into the second quarter, before Abbeville pulled away. “We...
thewestsidegazette.com
Tigers Dominate Tuskegee For First-Ever SIAC Football Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
Troy, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Troy Messenger
All In: Tough Trojans off to historic start
The Troy Trojans (3-0) are coming off one of the biggest regular season wins in school history this week against Florida State and are gearing up for a long road trip. Troy dominated the ACC’s Florida State on Monday, giving the Trojans’ their first win against a Power 5 school since 2012 and the school its first 3-0 start since 1992. That 1992-1993 team would go on to finish as Division II runner-up, the school’s final year before moving to Division I.
Troy Messenger
Trio of Trojan volleyball players earn All-Conference
The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2022 All-Sun Belt volleyball team on Tuesday and three Troy players made the team. Sophomore outside hitter Tori Hester and senior setter Amara Anderson both earned first-team honors, while junior middle hitter Julia Brooks earned second-team honors. It’s Anderson’s fourth consecutive All-Sun Belt recognition and third first-team honor, while this is Brooks’ second straight All-Sun Belt honor. This is also Hester’s first All-Sun Belt recognition in her young Trojan career.
wtvy.com
No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
troy.edu
Weavers continue family legacy with endowed scholarship for Monroe, Escambia and Conecuh county students
To continue his parents’ legacy and love for Troy University, Monroe County Judge Jack Weaver and his wife, Barbara Marthe Weaver, have established the Joseph Barnett Weaver, Jr. and Joyce Booker Weaver Endowed Scholarship for students from Monroe, Escambia and Conecuh counties. A 1985 alum, Weaver comes from a...
wdhn.com
School parents backing the decision of DCS regarding football coach incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — During the school board meeting Tuesday night, school board members listened to comments from the public in regard to the disciplinary decision they made for Dothan High school football coach Jed Kennedy. In a crowded room with football players in attendance, Angela Godfrey a mother...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
