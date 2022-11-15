Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Nonstop flights from Richmond to Minneapolis announced
According to a release from Richmond International Airport (RIC), Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based budget airline will begin twice-weekly nonstop flights between RIC and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 19, 2023.
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23
Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
NBC12
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
richmondmagazine.com
The Lost Taxes
As the city hammers out details for the newly created Diamond District — a new baseball stadium and more than $2 billion worth of apartments, condos, office buildings and retail shops on Arthur Ashe Boulevard — one aspect of the proposal hasn’t gotten much attention: the loss of millions in real estate tax revenue.
Here are the most environmentally impactful ways to recycle leaves this fall
That time of year is upon us again. Leaf collection season is officially underway in Central Virginia. You may want to get that brightly colored foliage out of your yard, but there are ways to do it that don’t negatively impact the environment.
Franklin News Post
Police discuss 4 killed in Chester
Maryland man accused of killing 3 children, former girlfriend in Virginia. A Maryland man was arrested Friday and charged in a quadruple fatal shooting in Chester that killed his former girlfriend and her three children. The suspect is the father of the two youngest victims, both 4.
NBC12
Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
NBC12
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. On Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads.
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
Brass Tap, craft beer bar restaurant, to open in Libbie Mill January 2023
A new restaurant and craft beer bar franchise will soon be opening in Richmond's Libbie Mill neighborhood.
Comments / 0