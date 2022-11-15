Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Dances, Prays and Answers Phone Calls in Experimental "Rich Spirit" Music Video
Kendrick Lamar has unveiled a music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers single, “Rich Spirit.”. The visual opens with Lamar, who wears an all-red outfit, staring longingly through a glass window, the majority of which is covered by a heavy curtain. The rapper quickly turns away from the crack of light to kneel on the edge of his bed in prayer.
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘Rich Spirit’ Music Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar is fresh off multiple nominations at the 2023 GRAMMYs awards including Record Of The Year, Album of The Year and Song of The Year. Today, he has released the music video for the song ‘Rich Spirit’ which was one of the standouts on his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. You will recognize some of the dance moves in the video from the steps that he has been doing on stage during his successful world tour.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
TMZ.com
Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Rich Spirit' Video Following Grammy Noms
Kendrick Lamar is set up to do a bunch of damage at the 2023 Grammy Awards with 8 nominations ... and he's celebrating by dropping off a new music video from his "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" album. K-Dot's vid for his "Rich Spirit" single debuted Wednesday, and the...
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Shows Off Slick Dance Moves In 'Rich Spirit' Video
Kendrick Lamar has released a new music video for “Rich Spirit” off his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Check it out below. The visual to the fan-favorite record off the album was directed by Calmatic and finds K Dot in an empty home wearing a red outfit with cowboy boots. Before long, the Compton rapper begins showing off some dance moves, similar to those he’s been performing on his world tour.
Complex
Offset, Quavo, Drake, and More Honor Takeoff at Late Rapper’s Memorial Service
Thousands gathered Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Among those in attendance to pay their respects were fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Offset, both of whom gave speeches at the memorial service, as well Drake, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off The Rarest Shoes In His Collection
DJ Khaled’s sneaker collection is insane. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry at this point. Thanks to social media, Khaled was able to up his status and is now a household name. He is one of the best artist curators we have ever seen, as he is constantly putting the biggest artists on one track.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
November 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Releases Sophomore Album 'Take Care'
Over a decade ago, Drake served up some of the biggest hits of his career on his second studio album. On November 15, 2011, Drizzy dropped off Take Care. His sophomore LP features early collaborations with Rihanna, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Andre 3000. Lil Wayne appears several times on songs like "The Real Her," "HYFR" and "The Motto." In addition to hits like "Headlines" and "Under Ground Kings, the follow-up to Thank Me Later allowed the Canadian rapper to explore different sounds while still providing somber bangers like "Over My Dead Body" and "Marvin's Room."
Nipsey Hussle's Inspiring Life Story Is Getting the Documentary Treatment
Nearly four years after Nipsey Hussle's tragic death, his legacy is getting its well-deserved flowers in an untitled docuseries. Per a press release shared with POPSUGAR on Nov. 15, SpringHill — the media studio cofounded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter — has announced a partnership with Hussle's Marathon Films to recall the late rapper's life story in a forthcoming documentary, which will cover his early days growing up in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, all the way to his epic rise to fame as a musician and activist.
Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Grammy Snub
The 2023 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Per usual, both praise and uproar broke the internet and The Recording Academy’s mentions. The coveted five slots per category were announced and fans believe Summer Walker is among those who were snubbed yet again. The Love Renaissance (LVRN) signee took to her Instagram Stories with a response.More from VIBE.comRihanna Requests Beyoncé To Appear In Next Savage X Fenty ShowBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All TimeNicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks “[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Matches Jay-Z For Most #1s On Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Album Chart
“Her Loss” helps Drake tie Jay-Z’s R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard chart record, and it brings him one step closer to a far more elusive Jay-Z record. In the leadup to Drake’s gargantuan fourth studio album Views, the Toronto-bred superstar released the non-album single “Summer Sixteen.” On the track, he rapped, “I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay.” While that line was initially met with controversy and endlessly debated by rap pundits everywhere, Drake may have been onto something. Well, in terms of Billboard chart success, at least.
dancehallmag.com
Grace Jones, BEAM Nominated For ‘Album Of The Year’ At Grammy Awards 2023
Jamaican fashion icon and singer Grace Jones and Papa San’s eldest son BEAM are among those nominated for Album Of The Year (AOTY) at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Jones and BEAM were both featured on tracks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, which was announced on Tuesday, as one of the contenders for the Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Comments / 0