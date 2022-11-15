ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Obituaries: Crumbliss; Gomez

Robin Dale “Rob” Crumbliss: October 11, 1952 – November 14, 2022. Robin (“Rob”) Dale Crumbliss — wonderful loving father, grandfather, and friend — passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022. Robin was born to Gerald and...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Asti; McAteer Jr.; Hughes

Madalyn Emily Asti: September 9, 2008 – November 13, 2022. Madalyn Emily Asti was welcomed into this world on September 9th of 2008 to AJ and Theresa Asti in Casper, Wyoming. Madalyn was the youngest of four girls; from the day she came home she was without a doubt...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards

Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
CASPER, WY
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27

CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
CASPER, WY
Stuff the Van Toy Drive partnering with Casper Christmas Parade

CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Townsquare and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project for the annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, presented by Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. This year, the toy drive is also partnering...
CASPER, WY
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CASPER, WY
Fort Caspar hosting ‘Candlelight Christmas at the Fort’ with food drive to help hungry families

CASPER, Wyo. — Fort Caspar Museum is inviting the community to its 5:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”. “We’ve had to hold our event virtually for the past two years, so we are thrilled to welcome the public back to the Fort,” Rick Young, Fort Caspar Museum manager, said. “All are invited to this free event where they will experience a 19th century Christmas on the western frontier.”
CASPER, WY
Holiday Square lighting scheduled for Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will ring in the winter season on Sunday with its annual Holiday Square lighting at Healing Park on Conwell. Festivities will begin around 4 p.m. with the start of the countdown to the lighting. At roughly 4:45, cookies and cocoa will be served, and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive to meet with children.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Bitter cold, up to 5 inches of snow on Casper Mountain on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will see bitter-cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to 5 inches through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high will reach only 17 degrees and dip to 1 degree overnight, with windchills as low as minus 15 degrees possible....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Ongoing fugitive manhunt prompted police operation in west Casper Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The police operation in a west Casper neighborhood on Wednesday was related to the ongoing hunt for fugitive Joshua Charles Crook, wanted for an alleged aggravated assault and pursuit in August and other alleged crimes. “On Wednesday, November 16 […] as a result of our ongoing...
CASPER, WY

