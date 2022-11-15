CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO