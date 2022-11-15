Read full article on original website
MLive.com
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week
Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup. The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
Yardbarker
New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023
The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
Dan Campbell was slamming chairs and walls during interview with Brian Daboll
And not only did Campbell land the job, he was in the team weight room at 5:30 the next morning power cleaning and squatting. You can’t make it up.
Ex-Detroit Lions All-Pro defensive lineman signing with Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Ndamukong Suh is back in the league, signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team confirmed the deal, and Suh tweeted an eagle emoji shortly after reports circulated. Suh, the former three-time All-Pro defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions for the first five years of...
MLive.com
Lions dodged bullet by not re-signing Kenny Golladay, a colossal bust for Giants
ALLEN PARK -- The best free-agent decision Bob Quinn ever made might have been who he decided not to sign. Kenny Golladay was so good in Detroit, a third-round pick who went on to rack up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. By Year 3, he led the whole league in touchdown catches. By Year 4, the final season on his rookie deal, it seemed like a near-given that a regime very much on the hot seat would extend their most productive skill player.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder signs deal with Nationals
Derek Hill didn’t have to wait long to find a new opportunity. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and will receive an invitation to spring training. He’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role with the Nats.
FOX Sports
Giants look for 8th win as they host improving Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings. Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season,...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions' Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions' coaching staff has expressed that center Frank Ragnow is among the toughest football players it has ever been around. Reporters caught the talented center wearing a walking boot, after the team's 31-30 road victory over the Chicago Bears. Despite not practicing on Wednesday, the team believes Ragnow...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Yardbarker
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Detroit News
Lions might not see Giants' Golladay, but matchup a reminder of dodged bullet
Allen Park — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes hasn't had a ton of success in his first two trips through free agency, but his best move has unquestionably been the one he didn't make. After weighing the franchise tag and a long-term contract for wide receiver Kenny Golladay,...
MLive.com
‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf
ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
Kayvon Thibodeaux holds no grudges against Lions for NFL draft snub
The New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium this Sunday and the game will feature two of the top rookie pass rushers in the NFL this year: Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Hutchinson was selected second overall by the Lions out of Michigan, after the Jacksonville...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Cowboys Predictions: Who Wins This Huge Week 11 NFC Matchup?
