Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death

GARLAND CO., Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies were called to a Hot Springs home at 8:15 a.m. about a shooting. A spokesperson said deputies found 70-year-old James Wilkie with a gunshot wound.

Wilkie was declared dead at the scene by first responders and the county coroner.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Officials confirmed that this is now a homicide investigation.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 501-622-2867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.