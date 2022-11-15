ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland County, AR

Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348wTU_0jBfaptL00

GARLAND CO., Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies were called to a Hot Springs home at 8:15 a.m. about a shooting. A spokesperson said deputies found 70-year-old James Wilkie with a gunshot wound.

Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton

Wilkie was declared dead at the scene by first responders and the county coroner.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Officials confirmed that this is now a homicide investigation.

Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 501-622-2867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
Kait 8

Police investigate smash-and-grab at Little Rock jewelry store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Another business in Arkansas became the target of a smash-and-grab according to police. The Little Rock Police Department reported the burglary occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sissy’s Log Cabin on Cernal Parkway. Investigators are looking for a total of eight people...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Man arrested for abuse of mental patient

CADDO VALLEY — An Arkadelphia man faces felony charges after authorities say he broke the nose of an Arkadelphia Human Development Center resident. Mario Devon Charles, 45, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 15, by Arkansas State Police for abuse or endangerment of an impaired person. An affidavit released Wednesday states that Charles punched the resident, sending him to the emergency room with a broken nose.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 16

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting

No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KATV

One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Two teenagers shot to death on Friday, local residents concerned

North Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock authorities are investigating the Friday night deadly shooting incident that left two young people dead. Per the incident report, the shooting took place Friday night in the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after the shooting took place and asked the local residents and drivers to avoid the crime scene area while they were investigating. Later, the area was cleared for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy