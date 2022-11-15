Read full article on original website
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense
Driving the length of the field isn't much of an issue for the 49ers. The offense has managed to put up plenty of yards in practically every game this season. It is when the 49ers reach the red zone where they start to falter and it is a derailing issue to have.
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Patriots Bill Belichick Gets Candid on P Jake Bailey Struggles: Doubtful vs. Jets
FOXBORO — While New England Patriots head coach is known for his unique personality traits, he is typically reserved when it comes to both effusive praise and pointed criticism when it comes to his current players on the Pats roster. However, Belichick was uncharacteristically candid when speaking about the...
Snow Drift: Is Bills-Browns Slide to Detroit Bad for Patriots?
In the NFL, the elements can be an equalizer. Take, for instance, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in 2021. On Dec. 6 in a game played in 40-mph winds and sideways rain at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, the Patriots adeptly adjusted and threw only three passes in a 14-10 win. New England held the potent Bills' offense to a season-low 230 yards.
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Titans-Packers Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
Patriots Sign ex-USFL Tight End to Practice Squad
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are adding some size and strength to their scout team in advance of their impending Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets. The team announced on Thursday that they had signed former USFL tight end turned offensive lineman Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
Commanders DE Chase Young May Not Play vs. Texans; What’s Holding Him Up?
Despite being told by head coach Ron Rivera that he would be activated this week, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young may wait another game before making his 2022 debut. According to NFL Network, the team's next game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27 sounds like a "better target"...
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak to the Las Vegas Raiders as the bitter AFC West rival arrives in the Mile High City. The last time Denver beat the Raiders was in Drew Lock's rookie season. The Broncos' first swing at snapping the streak this...
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too...
After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Texans Injury Report Update: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, Nico Collins IN vs. Commanders
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. According to the Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stingley first appeared on the Texans' injury...
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
Christian Barmore To IR, Jake Bailey Status Revealed: Patriots-Jets Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and New York Jets have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 11 matchup. The Pats and the Jets are set to square off on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While many of...
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
