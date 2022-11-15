ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
PITTSBURGH, PA
How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense

Driving the length of the field isn't much of an issue for the 49ers. The offense has managed to put up plenty of yards in practically every game this season. It is when the 49ers reach the red zone where they start to falter and it is a derailing issue to have.
Patriots Bill Belichick Gets Candid on P Jake Bailey Struggles: Doubtful vs. Jets

FOXBORO — While New England Patriots head coach is known for his unique personality traits, he is typically reserved when it comes to both effusive praise and pointed criticism when it comes to his current players on the Pats roster. However, Belichick was uncharacteristically candid when speaking about the...
Snow Drift: Is Bills-Browns Slide to Detroit Bad for Patriots?

In the NFL, the elements can be an equalizer. Take, for instance, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in 2021. On Dec. 6 in a game played in 40-mph winds and sideways rain at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, the Patriots adeptly adjusted and threw only three passes in a 14-10 win. New England held the potent Bills' offense to a season-low 230 yards.
DETROIT, MI
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?

PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Titans-Packers Inactives

View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
GREEN BAY, WI
Patriots Sign ex-USFL Tight End to Practice Squad

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are adding some size and strength to their scout team in advance of their impending Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets. The team announced on Thursday that they had signed former USFL tight end turned offensive lineman Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.
UTAH STATE
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
HOUSTON, TX
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak to the Las Vegas Raiders as the bitter AFC West rival arrives in the Mile High City. The last time Denver beat the Raiders was in Drew Lock's rookie season. The Broncos' first swing at snapping the streak this...
DENVER, CO
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too...
BALTIMORE, MD
After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
GREEN BAY, WI

