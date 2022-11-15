Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Quentin Tarantino announces he's shooting an 8-episode mystery show next year
Quentin Tarantino’s ongoing efforts to do things that are Absolutely Not Directing Movies—writing books, picking fights with Marvel fans, picking fights with the relatives of dead people he puts in his movies, etc.—continued apace last night, with Variety reporting that Tarantino apparently announced that he’s going to film an 8-episode TV show some time in 2023. Tarantino made the news at an event last night in New York, where he was promoting his new collection of movie essays, Cinema Speculation.
Deadline
Steven Spielberg Doesn’t Like To Rehearse, Admits ‘The Fabelmans’ Co-Star Judd Hirsch – Contenders L.A.
There was something particularly nerve-racking about playing a young Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans, the director’s semi-autobiographical movie base on his own family and upbringing. For starters, star Gabriel LaBelle said during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event that he never actually sat down with the director to get the 411 on what Spielberg was like as a young kid. “He didn’t really tell me anything. That made me nervous. He didn’t sit down and say ‘when I was 5….'” recalled LaBelle, who was joined onstage at the DGA Theater by Judd Hirsch, who plays Uncle Boris...
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: Emma Corrin Worked With a Body Movement Coach to Embody Connie’s Double Life
Emma Corrin's character in 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' is torn between two different versions of herself, requiring special acting.
A.V. Club
JoJo Siwa criticizes Candace Cameron Bure for recent comments "excluding LGBTQIA+"
JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron-Bure Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP (Getty Images), Morgan Lieberman (Getty Images) That supposedly buried hatchet between singer-dancer JoJo Siwa and Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure now seems dug up and above ground. The So You Think You Can Dance judge has slammed Bure’s recent anti-LGBT comments on creating programming at Christian network Great American Family that centers on “traditional marriage at the core.”
A.V. Club
Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson to play god(s) in the new Percy Jackson show
Some fresh news from Olympus today, as Variety reports that two more actors have signed on for Disney+’s upcoming TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books. Jay Duplass is taking on the role of Head Dead Guy Hades, and Timothy Omundson is making the move from TV royalty to literal TV deity as Hephaestus, god of blacksmiths.
A.V. Club
Dead To Me bids farewell with an unusually tender season 3
[Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for Dead To Me seasons one and two.]. Dead To Me runs in circles. Netflix’s tragicomedy hinges on the strength of an unlikely companionship that is constantly tested. Let’s revisit these hurdles: Judy (Linda Cardellini) hits and kills a man while driving. The guilt makes her befriend his widow, Jen (Christina Applegate). In a fit of rage several episodes later, Jen bludgeons Judy’s smarmy ex-fiancé to death. They often lie to each other and then come clean during these events, all while hiding their crimes from the police. Dead To Me has spun a similar mysterious yarn during both seasons. The repetition succeeds because it forges an unshakable bond between two women who couldn’t be more different from each other. It’s their unexpected synergy, not their secrets, that make the show compelling.
A.V. Club
14 Best Supporting Actor contenders for the 2023 Oscars
We’re not quite at the point of awards season where the scent of freshly smelted Oscars is wafting through the air, but the race for those statuettes—and all the other prizes along that path—is well underway. Since the major film festivals have concluded, Hollywood has been screening and schmoozing up a storm, ramping up to the Gotham, Spirit, Golden Globes (apparently?), and the various guild awards. The time to make predictions or make the case for potential Oscar nominees has come. The A.V. Club will be doing a bit of both with the major categories in the coming weeks, starting with Best Supporting Actor.
A.V. Club
Zoe Saldaña definitely wouldn't miss certain parts of playing Gamora
If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.
A.V. Club
Millie Gibson to star as new Doctor Who companion Ruby Sunday
[This post contains spoilers for the recent 13th Doctor finale “The Power Of The Doctor.”]. The BBC has announced that Millie Gibson will be joining Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS as the Doctor’s next companion. Though full details are being kept under wraps, the character is named Ruby Sunday, which sounds ready-made for some whimsical adventures across time and space.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Disenchanted presents Princess Amy Adams once more. Disney+, Friday, 12:01...
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser defends the bad CG in Mummy Returns, says it’s “somehow just perfect”
One of the five or six nice things to happen in the last few years is the world collectively looking at Brendan Fraser and saying “we love him and we will do anything to make sure nothing bad ever happens to him again,” and with that reassertion of our fondness for Fraser has come the realization that we all also loved his Mummy movies—which have grown into weirdly timeless treasures from the pre-superhero days of Hollywood blockbusters. Of course, there is one thing about those movies that is not especially timeless (and it’s not Fraser’s character’s womanizing buddy, which is an archetype that they don’t really do anymore).
A.V. Club
95-year-old Angela Álvarez wins Best New Artist at this year's Latin Grammys
It’s never too late in life to follow a dream or pick up a new hobby—Angela Álvarez, a 95-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter who only began performing in her older age, proves that. But last night, Álvarez also proved that it’s never too late to receive one of the most esteemed honors for an emerging Latin musician: a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.
A.V. Club
Kevin McHale wouldn’t go back to a Glee reboot, says he couldn’t play a character in a wheelchair
In an interview earlier this month that succinctly illustrated the complex and confusing nature of both Ryan Murphy and his very popular co-creation Glee, Murphy suggested both that Glee should’ve ended long before it did, specifically with the death of Cory Monteith, and also that the show could someday come back as a new thing—either a reboot or a Broadway adaptation or whatever. If it does come back as a reboot, though, don’t count on original cast member Kevin McHale to reprise his role as Artie Abrams.
A.V. Club
Jonah Hill picks up Keanu Reeves for his next feature film, Outcome
Jonah Hill has garnered some top-tier talent for his next directorial endeavor. Keanu Reeves is teaming up with the Wolf Of Wall Street star for the Outcome, which Hill co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Plot details for Outcome are currently being kept under lock and key, per Deadline, but the feature...
A.V. Club
Raven-Symoné says she didn't want her character on Disney's Raven's Home to be gay
Raven-Symoné has again asserted that she didn’t want her character on Disney’s That’s So Raven reboot, Raven’s Home, to come out as gay. The actor now says she shut down what she felt was an initial push from Disney to make Raven Baxter a gay character, smelling something fishy in the studio’s motives.
A.V. Club
Seven Grammy nominations later, Adele's postponed Vegas residency finally arrives
At long last, it’s time for Adele to get back to what she does best—and we’re not talking about offering sage advice to Jennifer Lawrence about avoiding Passengers. Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency finally arrives on Friday; the series will run at the Caesars Palace Colosseum from November 18 to March 25, 2023.
A.V. Club
Diana is ready for her close-up on The Crown
[Editor’s note: The A.V. Club will publish episode recaps of The Crown’s fifth season every weekday at 1 a.m. Eastern through November 22. The following details episode seven.]. Who’s ready for a Diana episode?. In many ways, “No Woman’s Land” parallels episode five, “The Way Ahead,” which...
A.V. Club
The White Lotus will open for a third season at HBO
HBO has officially given the green light for season three of Mike White anthology satire series The White Lotus. The next season promises a new White Lotus venue as well as a new cast. “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not...
