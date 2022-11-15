ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming

The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Desloge Christmas in the Park Coming Soon

(Desloge) Plans are set for the annual Desloge Christmas in the Park event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd and is headed up by Desloge Public Library Head Librarian Misty Boyer. She says one and all are invited. And Boyer says the Santa Parade will get underway at 12:30...
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break

(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events

(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday

(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC

(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Work has finally started on Festus train trestle

(Festus) After some delays from the previous schedule, work has now started to replace and improve the train trestle in Festus along Horine Road slash Cromwell Road. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says BNSF has started to replace some major pieces. Camp says there will be some big dates coming...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.

Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.

Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cyrilla Ann Boyer – Service 11/21/22 10 a.m.

Cyrilla Ann Boyer of Cadet died Thursday at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at ten o’clock at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday starting at 4 o’clock and again Monday at 8:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
CADET, MO
mymoinfo.com

John Clarke Moeser – Service 11/19/22 At 11 A.M.

John Clarke Moeser of Farmington died last Saturday at the age of 85. The funeral service is this Saturday morning at 11 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Crystal City at 2 p.m. Visitation for John Clarke Moeser is Saturday morning...
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy