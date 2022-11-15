Read full article on original website
North County Primary School 1st Annual Turkey Trot For Lunch Pals Program Saturday
(Bonne Terre) North County Primary School in Bonne Terre invites you to participate in a fun event for the family this Saturday morning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale says they are calling it a Turkey Trot. Principal Ragsdale tells us a little bit more about North County Primary School’s Lunch Pals Program....
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
Desloge Christmas in the Park Coming Soon
(Desloge) Plans are set for the annual Desloge Christmas in the Park event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd and is headed up by Desloge Public Library Head Librarian Misty Boyer. She says one and all are invited. And Boyer says the Santa Parade will get underway at 12:30...
Thanksgiving Dinner Is Going To Cost You This Year
(Farmington) Families will pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. That’s according to the Missouri Farm Bureau. Luke Turnbough says costs have skyrocketed from pie crusts to the turkey and ham.
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events
(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
Drought Improves in Some Areas But Still Persists In Other Areas of Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) More than 86-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry or drought conditions. The latest information from the Missouri Drought Monitor map shows the southern half of Bollinger County experiencing severe drought conditions. Wayne, most of Perry, the northern end of Bollinger, the southern two-thirds of Madison and the southern...
Work has finally started on Festus train trestle
(Festus) After some delays from the previous schedule, work has now started to replace and improve the train trestle in Festus along Horine Road slash Cromwell Road. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says BNSF has started to replace some major pieces. Camp says there will be some big dates coming...
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
Carolyn Marie (nee Vaughn) Emerson – Service – 11/19/22 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Marie Emerson of St. Louis died November 11th at the age of 78. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Roberts Cemetery in Salem. Visitation for Carolyn Emerson is Saturday from 11 until 1 at...
Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.
Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Steelman) Warren – Service – 11/19/22 at 11 a.m.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Warren of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Burial will be at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation for Sandy Warren is Saturday morning from 10 until 11...
Law enforcement warns public against thieves praying on easy targets this holiday season
‘Tis the season for “thievin'”! With the calendar turned to November and the holidays coming up law enforcement agencies are reminding people that this time of year always brings out the worst in thieves who are looking for crimes of opportunity. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says don’t...
Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
Cyrilla Ann Boyer – Service 11/21/22 10 a.m.
Cyrilla Ann Boyer of Cadet died Thursday at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at ten o’clock at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday starting at 4 o’clock and again Monday at 8:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
John Clarke Moeser – Service 11/19/22 At 11 A.M.
John Clarke Moeser of Farmington died last Saturday at the age of 85. The funeral service is this Saturday morning at 11 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Crystal City at 2 p.m. Visitation for John Clarke Moeser is Saturday morning...
