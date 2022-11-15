Georgia man facing two dozen charges relating to gang activity and drugs
LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Lumpkin, Georgia, man is facing over twenty charges relating to drug and gang activity, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Jamarion Arkeiaz Beauford faces the following charges:
- three counts of possession of narcotics
- three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- possession of drug related objects
- tampering with evidence
- contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- 14 counts of “participation in criminal street gang activity prohibited”
This investigation began after the Lumpkin Police department conducted a traffic stop involving Beauford and a minor.
The GBI says Beauford attempted to get away before he stopped for the officer.
A search of where Beauford previously stopped led officials to find a bookbag containing marijuana, cocaine and prescription opioid pills. An AR-15 rifle, a FKM 9MM handgun and a Glock Model 22 .40 caliber handgun were also found,
Beauford was taken to Randolph County Jail.
Further investigation led officials to determine Beauford is a member of a criminal street gang.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Americus office at (229) 931-2439. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online .
