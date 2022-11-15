First, we found that in human oocytes the nucleation of spindle microtubules is initiated from kinetochores from 2 to 4 hours after NEBD. We showed the process of spindle microtubules nucleating from kinetochores in human oocytes. We then found that there are 43 proteins localized in the meiotic spindle, among which four proteins—centriolar coiled-coil protein 110 (CCP110), cytoskeleton-associated protein 5 (CKAP5), disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1), and transforming acidic coiled-coil–containing protein 3 (TACC3)—exhibited both kinetochore and spindle microtubule localization. The localization of the four proteins was notably different from their localization in human mitotic cells and in mouse oocytes. Together, the four proteins formed an unusual structure that was surrounded by microtubules in human germinal vesicle (GV) oocytes just before NEBD. We refer to this potential nucleating structure as the human oocyte microtubule organizing center (huoMTOC). We found that a single huoMTOC is formed at the cortex of human GV oocytes and migrates to the nuclear envelope before NEBD. After NEBD, the huoMTOC becomes fragmented and is recruited to kinetochores to initiate spindle microtubule nucleation. Down-regulation of huoMTOC components caused considerably impaired spindle microtubule nucleation and spindle assembly in human oocytes. This structure was not detected in the oocytes of other mammalian species such as mice and pigs. We finally identified two oocyte maturation arrest patients with compound heterozygous mutations in the key huoMTOC component TACC3. All mutations disrupted the normal function of TACC3, resulting in the absence of the huoMTOC structure and completely impaired spindle assembly in the patients’ oocytes.

