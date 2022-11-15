Read full article on original website
Potential bias in genetic correlations
Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) identify genetic variants associated with a trait. Most traits are associated with thousands of variants, and many variants are pleiotropic, meaning they are associated with multiple traits. Pervasive pleiotropy makes it impractical to assess genetic overlap between two traits by tallying the shared variants. For example, traits such as major depression and anxiety are likely associated with a shared set of thousands of variants. Genetic correlation (rg) estimated from GWASs of a pair of traits is typically interpreted as an overall measure of genetic overlap, providing a useful metric for quantifying shared biology between traits. On page 754 of this issue, Border et al. (1) report simulation-based and empirical findings that challenge this interpretation.
Diabetic hyperglycemia promotes primary tumor progression through glycation-induced tumor extracellular matrix stiffening
Diabetes mellitus is a complex metabolic disorder that is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Despite this correlation, the interplay between tumor progression and diabetes, particularly with regard to stiffening of the extracellular matrix, is still mechanistically unclear. Here, we established a murine model where hyperglycemia was induced before breast tumor development. Using the murine model, in vitro systems, and patient samples, we show that hyperglycemia increases tumor growth, extracellular matrix stiffness, glycation, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells. Upon inhibition of glycation or mechanotransduction in diabetic mice, these same metrics are reduced to levels comparable with nondiabetic tumors. Together, our study describes a novel biomechanical mechanism by which diabetic hyperglycemia promotes breast tumor progression via glycating the extracellular matrix. In addition, our work provides evidence that glycation inhibition is a potential adjuvant therapy for diabetic cancer patients due to the key role of matrix stiffening in both diseases.
Applying nanobodies to neurodegenerative diseases and beyond
At Jackson ImmunoResearch, the R&D team develops reagents that enable scientists to utilize the features of these nanometer-size molecules, whether in their development or in their application in diagnostic, clinical, and basic research. Yemima Butler—senior scientist for Jackson ImmunoResearch—discusses this novel technology and her experience working with nanobodies.
Groundbreaking CRISPR treatment for blindness only works for subset of patients
After some early but cautious optimism, a company is shelving its pioneering gene-editing treatment for a rare inherited blindness disorder. Editas Medicine announced today the trial trying to use the gene editor CRISPR to treat Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) led to “clinically meaningful” vision improvements in only three of 14 patients.
Simplified Enzyme Engineering, Maybe
I’ve mentioned “enzyme envy” among organic chemists many times over the years. I well recall laboring away on the total synthesis of an antibiotic natural product in graduate school, and occasionally reflecting on how the compound itself had been discovered in a culture of soil from a golf course in Texas. Here I was, in front of my fume hood at two in the morning trying to get Step 23 to work, while a bunch of microorganisms were casually synthesizing the stuff at room temperature somewhere under the sixteenth green. We would love to be able to harness on demand the kinds of rate accelerations and selectivity enhancements that enzymes can provide.
OXPHOS promotes apoptotic resistance and cellular persistence in T17 cells in the periphery and tumor microenvironment
T cell proliferation and cytokine production are bioenergetically and biosynthetically costly. The inability to meet these metabolic demands results in altered differentiation, accompanied by impaired effector function, and attrition of the immune response. Interleukin-17–producing CD4 T cells (TH17s) are mediators of host defense, autoimmunity, and antitumor immunity in the setting of adoptive T cell therapy. TH17s are long-lived cells that require mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) for effector function in vivo. Considering that TH17s polarized under standardized culture conditions are predominately glycolytic, little is known about how OXPHOS regulates TH17 processes, such as their ability to persist and thus contribute to protracted immune responses. Here, we modified standardized culture medium and identified a culture system that reliably induces OXPHOS dependence in TH17s. We found that TH17s cultured under OXPHOS conditions metabolically resembled their in vivo counterparts, whereas glycolytic cultures were dissimilar. OXPHOS TH17s exhibited increased mitochondrial fitness, glutamine anaplerosis, and an antiapoptotic phenotype marked by high BCL-XL and low BIM. Limited mitophagy, mediated by mitochondrial fusion regulator OPA-1, was critical to apoptotic resistance in OXPHOS TH17s. By contrast, glycolytic TH17s exhibited more mitophagy and an imbalance in BCL-XL to BIM, thereby priming them for apoptosis. In addition, through adoptive transfer experiments, we demonstrated that OXPHOS protected TH17s from apoptosis while enhancing their persistence in the periphery and tumor microenvironment in a murine model of melanoma. Together, our work demonstrates how metabolism regulates TH17 cell fate and highlights the potential for therapies that target OXPHOS in TH17-driven diseases.
The mechanism of acentrosomal spindle assembly in human oocytes
First, we found that in human oocytes the nucleation of spindle microtubules is initiated from kinetochores from 2 to 4 hours after NEBD. We showed the process of spindle microtubules nucleating from kinetochores in human oocytes. We then found that there are 43 proteins localized in the meiotic spindle, among which four proteins—centriolar coiled-coil protein 110 (CCP110), cytoskeleton-associated protein 5 (CKAP5), disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1), and transforming acidic coiled-coil–containing protein 3 (TACC3)—exhibited both kinetochore and spindle microtubule localization. The localization of the four proteins was notably different from their localization in human mitotic cells and in mouse oocytes. Together, the four proteins formed an unusual structure that was surrounded by microtubules in human germinal vesicle (GV) oocytes just before NEBD. We refer to this potential nucleating structure as the human oocyte microtubule organizing center (huoMTOC). We found that a single huoMTOC is formed at the cortex of human GV oocytes and migrates to the nuclear envelope before NEBD. After NEBD, the huoMTOC becomes fragmented and is recruited to kinetochores to initiate spindle microtubule nucleation. Down-regulation of huoMTOC components caused considerably impaired spindle microtubule nucleation and spindle assembly in human oocytes. This structure was not detected in the oocytes of other mammalian species such as mice and pigs. We finally identified two oocyte maturation arrest patients with compound heterozygous mutations in the key huoMTOC component TACC3. All mutations disrupted the normal function of TACC3, resulting in the absence of the huoMTOC structure and completely impaired spindle assembly in the patients’ oocytes.
Cross-trait assortative mating is widespread and inflates genetic correlation estimates
Many studies have examined correlations between complex traits, assuming that correlations implied a genetic connection even when there was no clear biological overlap. It had been proposed that overlapping genes with pleiotropic effects contribute to multiple different psychiatric disorders or even across disease categories such as psychiatric and metabolic conditions. By combining analysis of phenotype data from two large, population-based cohorts with in silico simulations, Border et al. demonstrated that many correlations between human traits can be explained instead by cross-trait assortative mating, which is an individual’s tendency to choose a mate with specific characteristics that have no genetic relationship (see the Perspective by Grotzinger and Keller). —YN.
Nonstop mRNAs generate a ground state of mitochondrial gene expression noise
A stop codon within the mRNA facilitates coordinated termination of protein synthesis, releasing the nascent polypeptide from the ribosome. This essential step in gene expression is impeded with transcripts lacking a stop codon, generating nonstop ribosome complexes. Here, we use deep sequencing to investigate sources of nonstop mRNAs generated from the human mitochondrial genome. We identify diverse types of nonstop mRNAs on mitochondrial ribosomes that are resistant to translation termination by canonical release factors. Failure to resolve these aberrations by the mitochondrial release factor in rescue (MTRFR) imparts a negative regulatory effect on protein synthesis that is associated with human disease. Our findings reveal a source of underlying noise in mitochondrial gene expression and the importance of responsive ribosome quality control mechanisms for cell fitness and human health.
