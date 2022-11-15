ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Ice rink opens near Southern Park Mall

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just in time for colder temperatures, the ice rink opens Tuesday at DeBartolo Commons.

The first skate at the mall is set for 4 p.m.

It’ll cost you $12 for adults and $10 for kids. You can bring your own skates, or rent them there for $4.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

In addition to open skate, guests can look forward to special events at The Rink throughout the holiday season. Every Monday in December will be princess skate night. From 6–8 p.m. with a
purchase of a skate pass, guests can skate with their favorite princesses and superheroes.

Every Wednesday in December from 4– 8 p.m., guests can enjoy free horse and carriage rides
throughout The Commons.

There is also an event planned for Saturday as part of the rink’s opening. Santa will arrive at DeBartolo Commons and parade to his house on Center Court. There will also be appearances by the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Elsa, as well as local cheerleaders and the Boardman marching band.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m., though the rink doesn’t open until noon.

The rink will be open through January 15.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.

WKBN

WKBN

