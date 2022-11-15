ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.

All items are available to bid through George Roman Auctioneers. You can take a look at what’s available online.

Some of the items to be auctioned off include surplus vehicles and equipment including dump trucks, Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUVs, a Ford F-550 with auto crane, vans, Crown Victorias, pick-up trucks and other equipment including mowers, trimmers and snow plows.

Preview dates for the items are Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The auction will start closing at noon on Nov. 22.

Buyers can go to George Roman Auctioneers’ website to register.

WKBN

