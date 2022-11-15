ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther’ panel unites Pittsburgh students with Steelers’ Heyward to discuss social issues

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on the big screen, Pittsburgh Public School students are tackling big issues.

On Tuesday, 350 students across 11 schools came together at a Homestead theater to see the new film and discuss its social and cultural themes.

“When you look at Black Panther, you’re seeing not only people of color in front of the camera and behind the camera, but you also see them tackling big issues when it comes to colonization, being able to be free and open, and being able to work with other neighborhoods and communities,” said Merecedes Williams, the PPS director of communications and stakeholder engagement.

Nelson Morris, Westinghouse senior and class valedictorian, spoke on a panel about the movie.

“It just brings awareness and gives us an opportunity to talk about our people and this movie,” he said. “It brings pride to us.”

Morris was joined by Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who says Black representation matters for young students.

“Anybody can succeed in these roles and they can look like me, you, like anyone,” said Heyward. “Providing those heroes and providing those opportunities for people to see people of color in such prominent roles is really cool.”

Several community partners, including the Steelers, 1HOOD and Homewood Children’s Village, came together to offer the educational opportunity free of charge for students.

