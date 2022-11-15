Read full article on original website
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who do not have a state or federally-issued photo ID with them to provide another proof of identity to cast a ballot. New tallies from several counties released Wednesday show there’s no chance for the measure to pass. It was the last of 10 Arizona measures to be called by The Associated Press.
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev. Robert Smith, the former CEO of Saint Francis Ministries, and William Whymark, its former chief information officer, capped a string of problems with the group including children being forced to sleep in offices and workers falsifying documents to show family visits that never happened. State Rep. Susan Concannon, a Beloit Republican who chairs the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight, said Wednesday that the group doesn’t deserve to continue partnering with the state.
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim’s husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury’s recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old had argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, was mentally ill and was remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace and then throwing him into a table, killing him.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He was put to death after courts rejected arguments from his lawyers that his religious freedom was being violated in connection with policies on spiritual advisers and that prison officials were indifferent to his medical needs in how he was given a lethal injection. Barbee was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. Barbee was the fifth inmate put to death this year in Texas.
ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special set to air on Nov. 22
Mid-Missouri got a taste of winter weather with its first accumulative snowfall of the season in mid-November. On Nov. 22, the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team will break down if this is a sign of more to come in the annual "ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special." The 30-minute special...
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer as he pointed a gun at people at a business. St. Joseph police Cpt. Jeff Wilson says officers went to Altec Industries Monday night in response to a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot. Wilson says the man ignored several orders to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers. One officer shot the 32-year-old suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition. The officer involved in the shooting is a four-year veteran and has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.
Tracking freezing temperatures to end the week, and a possible warmup
TODAY: Temperatures look to only get up into the low 40s if that, but the wind chill that has been affecting us for the majority of the day sticks around, making it feel much colder than it actually is. Tonight we could see some possible flurries, but that shouldn't affect road conditions.
