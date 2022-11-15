Read full article on original website
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly and with little controversy across the country, save for one hiccup in a rural Arizona county. That has calmed fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters. Certifications were happening even in places where suspicions about the fairness of elections ran deep and led to bitter clashes at local public meetings, including Nevada and New Mexico. But in Arizona’s Cochise County, the county board delayed accepting the results after hearing from conspiracy theorists, ignoring the state’s top election official.
Nevada Democrats want western state to be first primary stop
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the western state should be the first stop of primary season. They issued a joint statement Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot. It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, that state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it doesn’t have a diverse enough electorate and that it’s not predictive of which candidate will win the primary.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s...
Court clears way for Alabama to execute man in 1988 murder
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to execute an inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Justices lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the state to proceed with the execution of 57-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith. The order came down about 90 minutes before the state’s midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Smith had raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections as he sought a last-minute reprieve. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband.
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old had argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, was mentally ill and was remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace and then throwing him into a table, killing him.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He was put to death after courts rejected arguments from his lawyers that his religious freedom was being violated in connection with policies on spiritual advisers and that prison officials were indifferent to his medical needs in how he was given a lethal injection. Barbee was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. Barbee was the fifth inmate put to death this year in Texas.
Tracking a few flurries tonight, bitter wind chills Friday morning
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few flurries. Gusty winds with lows falling into the upper teens. Wind chills between 6-10 degrees by morning. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Gusty winds with wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Impacts are not expected with flurries tonight,...
