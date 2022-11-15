When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins.
WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break.
Mobile County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Friday, Dec. 16
- Return: Thursday, Jan. 5
- School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4
Baldwin County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Friday, Dec. 16
- Return: Tuesday, Jan. 3
- School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2
Escambia County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Return: Thursday, Jan. 5
- Schools days off: Dec. 21- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4
Santa Rosa County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Friday, Dec. 16 (early release)
- Return: Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Schools days off: Dec. 19- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 3
Okaloosa County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Return: Mon, Jan. 9
- Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5
George County Public Schools
Thanksgiving Break
- Depart: Friday Nov. 18
- Return: Monday, Nov. 28
- School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Holiday Break
- Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21 (early release)
- Return: Friday, Jan. 6
- Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5
You can visit the Mobile County , Baldwin County , Escambia County , Santa Rosa County , Okaloosa County and George County Public Schools calendars to know when your students does not have school.
