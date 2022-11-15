ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmDsI_0jBfYOvS00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins.

WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break.

2022 Magical Christmas Toy Drive launch and drop-off locations

Mobile County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Friday, Dec. 16
  • Return: Thursday, Jan. 5
  • School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4

Baldwin County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Friday, Dec. 16
  • Return: Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2

Escambia County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • Return: Thursday, Jan. 5
  • Schools days off: Dec. 21- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4

Santa Rosa County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Friday, Dec. 16 (early release)
  • Return: Wednesday, Jan. 4
  • Schools days off: Dec. 19- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 3

Okaloosa County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Return: Mon, Jan. 9
  • Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5

George County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

  • Depart: Friday Nov. 18
  • Return: Monday, Nov. 28
  • School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

  • Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21 (early release)
  • Return: Friday, Jan. 6
  • Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5

You can visit the Mobile County , Baldwin County , Escambia County , Santa Rosa County , Okaloosa County and George County Public Schools calendars to know when your students does not have school.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Tree lighting in festive downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope draws visitors all year long, and the annual lighting of the trees is one of the city’s highlight events. Thousands traveled from around the area to see the trees in downtown Fairhope burn bright on Nov. 17. It’s a festive occasion, with Christmas carols from the Eastern Shore Choral […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Leakesville litter cleanup day scheduled for Saturday

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Volunteers are needed for a litter cleanup in Leakesville Saturday, Nov. 19. The event by the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting at the football field at Leakesville Junior High School, 620 Main St. Supplies will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Christmas events in Mobile County: List

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County. EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The standoff in Lillian has come to a safe ending. Raymond Teal was taken into custody by the Baldwin County SWAT team after deploying tear gas several times into the home. Teal will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation prior to being...
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Cameron Colwell of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 3.9 GPA, is an A/B Honor Roll Student and a JROTC Staff Sergeant. Athletically, he is on the cross country and track teams and competes in the 1600 Meter and throws the javelin. With this list of notable credentials, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the […]
THEODORE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families

WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy