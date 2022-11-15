When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins.

WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break.

Mobile County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Friday, Dec. 16

Return: Thursday, Jan. 5

School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4

Baldwin County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Friday, Dec. 16

Return: Tuesday, Jan. 3

School days off: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2

Escambia County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Return: Thursday, Jan. 5

Schools days off: Dec. 21- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 4

Santa Rosa County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Friday, Dec. 16 (early release)

Return: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Schools days off: Dec. 19- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 3

Okaloosa County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Return: Mon, Jan. 9

Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5

George County Public Schools

Thanksgiving Break

Depart: Friday Nov. 18

Return: Monday, Nov. 28

School days off: Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Holiday Break

Depart: Wednesday, Dec. 21 (early release)

Return: Friday, Jan. 6

Schools days off: Dec. 22- Dec. 23; Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; Jan. 2 – Jan. 5

You can visit the Mobile County , Baldwin County , Escambia County , Santa Rosa County , Okaloosa County and George County Public Schools calendars to know when your students does not have school.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.