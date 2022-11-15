Read full article on original website
Kater Me’s 1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive in Farmington
(Farmington) First-year business Kater Me, Your Culinary Solution based in Farmington, is feeling the holiday spirit. Owners David and Linda Shaver are planning the “1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive”. David says one of the Farmington food pantries will receive all the non-perishable food donations. David...
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Farmington Chamber Raises Money For Help The Hungry
(Farmington) $1,150 was raised Thursday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. The money was raised through the auctioning off of four desserts prepared by members of the bake sale committee. Organizer Chris Landrum was ecstatic about the total.
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
North County Primary School 1st Annual Turkey Trot For Lunch Pals Program Saturday
(Bonne Terre) North County Primary School in Bonne Terre invites you to participate in a fun event for the family this Saturday morning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale says they are calling it a Turkey Trot. Principal Ragsdale tells us a little bit more about North County Primary School’s Lunch Pals Program....
Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events
(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
Desloge Christmas in the Park Coming Soon
(Desloge) Plans are set for the annual Desloge Christmas in the Park event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd and is headed up by Desloge Public Library Head Librarian Misty Boyer. She says one and all are invited. And Boyer says the Santa Parade will get underway at 12:30...
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
Thanksgiving Dinner Is Going To Cost You This Year
(Farmington) Families will pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. That’s according to the Missouri Farm Bureau. Luke Turnbough says costs have skyrocketed from pie crusts to the turkey and ham.
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
Farmington Dogs Rescued
Crossbreed dog is waiting in his dog crate for a flight to Athens.SC. (Farmington) The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force has rescued 9 dogs from a property in Farmington. Task force members say 7 German Shepherds and 2 Bloodhounds were found to be extremely underweight, suffering...
Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards
(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
11 eateries in or near St. Louis offering carryout or dine-in Thanksgiving specials
Whether you buy your bird pre-brined, reheat a green bean casserole or go out for dinner, make it easy on yourself this Thanksgiving. Here’s where you can order baked brie, charcuterie, hard cider flights, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 11/17/22
J-98 Trading Post numbers for Thursday, 11/17/2022. (Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
