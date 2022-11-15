(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO