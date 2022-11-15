ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely, MO

Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County denies rezoning for homeless center

The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cities having issues purchasing new fleet vehicles

The automobile industry is improving a bit in terms of having more new vehicles available, but don’t tell the municipalities that are trying to find replacement vehicles for aging cars, trucks, and s-u-vs. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they lucked into a deal to get a few new vehicles for the police department.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming

The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Work has finally started on Festus train trestle

(Festus) After some delays from the previous schedule, work has now started to replace and improve the train trestle in Festus along Horine Road slash Cromwell Road. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says BNSF has started to replace some major pieces. Camp says there will be some big dates coming...
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck

(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
IRON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Stolen fishing equipment south of Festus

(Jefferson County) Investigators are looking into a burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Sunnyside Road outside of Festus. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says they received the report on October 31st. My MO Info · KJ111522A.WAV. In addition there is an antique shop on...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richard Dale Blake — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.

Richard Dale Blake of Pevely passed away Sunday, November 13th, he was 60 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Richard Blake will be Monday (11/21)...
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shirley Ruth Eaton – Service 11/19/22 At 2 P.M.

Shirley Ruth Eaton of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Shirley Ruth Eaton is Friday afternoon from 4 until 6 and Saturday afternoon...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.

Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FESTUS, MO

