Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of St. Louis
The City Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of its service area due to low water pressure caused by a broken 36” water main.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
myleaderpaper.com
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
mymoinfo.com
Cities having issues purchasing new fleet vehicles
The automobile industry is improving a bit in terms of having more new vehicles available, but don’t tell the municipalities that are trying to find replacement vehicles for aging cars, trucks, and s-u-vs. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they lucked into a deal to get a few new vehicles for the police department.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
KMOV
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park to hear the EPA report on contaminants in the city of St. Charles’ water system, Thursday. The Findett/Huster Road substation site is about five...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
mymoinfo.com
Work has finally started on Festus train trestle
(Festus) After some delays from the previous schedule, work has now started to replace and improve the train trestle in Festus along Horine Road slash Cromwell Road. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says BNSF has started to replace some major pieces. Camp says there will be some big dates coming...
kfmo.com
Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
mymoinfo.com
Stolen fishing equipment south of Festus
(Jefferson County) Investigators are looking into a burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Sunnyside Road outside of Festus. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says they received the report on October 31st. My MO Info · KJ111522A.WAV. In addition there is an antique shop on...
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
mymoinfo.com
Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Steelman) Warren – Service – 11/19/22 at 11 a.m.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Warren of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Burial will be at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation for Sandy Warren is Saturday morning from 10 until 11...
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
mymoinfo.com
Richard Dale Blake — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Richard Dale Blake of Pevely passed away Sunday, November 13th, he was 60 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Richard Blake will be Monday (11/21)...
Parkway school district pushes back against proposed Chesterfield TIF
Officials are considering $300 million in tax subsidies for a massive mixed-use development in an area that includes demolishing Chesterfield mall. Parkway school say they’ll be getting an influx of students without money to support them.
mymoinfo.com
Shirley Ruth Eaton – Service 11/19/22 At 2 P.M.
Shirley Ruth Eaton of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Shirley Ruth Eaton is Friday afternoon from 4 until 6 and Saturday afternoon...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
mymoinfo.com
Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.
Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Glenn Zimmerman’s 2022 Winter Weather Outlook
There is one main thing that sticks out this year: this is the third winter in a row that we are seeing a La Niña pattern, which is a rarity in itself.
Comments / 3