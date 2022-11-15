ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Winter at The Wharf: Holiday season events

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the ice rink at The Wharf on Nov. 12 kicked off a holiday season at the Orange Beach destination full of holiday shopping, family fun and events. Ice Rink: featuring real ice, the ice rink at The Wharf is open through Jan. 16. Times vary by date, […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival at Bicentennial Park

STOCKTON, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Commission presents its 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival at Bicentennial Park. The magical drive-thru experience will open Monday – November 28, 2022, and run through December 29, 2022 (Monday – Sunday, excluding county approved holidays), 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each night.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display

Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Local man gives pieces of history a new purpose one cut at a time

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Every year storms hit the Gulf Coast. These storms can damage, or even topple big trees. But what happens to them next? Down on Fowl River, you’ll find Richard Kimbrell’s wood shop filled with trees you won’t see in many other places. “This is Oak off my daughter’s 40 acres […]
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

“911 Dauphin Street”

For most of her life, Rhoda Melendez had no idea that her great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Crosley, grew up in an orphanage. “There was a stigma at that time,” Melendez explains. But as her mother, Annie Catrett Williamson, advanced in her years, she felt that it was important for Melendez to know more about her great-grandmother’s past. Williamson shared what little information she knew: that Crosley was raised in the Protestant Orphans’ Asylum located at 911 Dauphin Street in Mobile. Although Williamson had lived with her grandmother her entire life, she never spoke of her childhood. Melendez was intrigued.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families

WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination

The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Blue Wahoos hire new Executive VP, General Manager

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a new Executive Vice President and General Manager at the helm. On Tuesday, the organization announced the hiring of Steve Brice for the position. “I’m thrilled to join the Blue Wahoos family,” said Brice. “With its focus on fan experience and community values, the organization aligns […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE

