Winter at The Wharf: Holiday season events
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the ice rink at The Wharf on Nov. 12 kicked off a holiday season at the Orange Beach destination full of holiday shopping, family fun and events. Ice Rink: featuring real ice, the ice rink at The Wharf is open through Jan. 16. Times vary by date, […]
WPMI
Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival at Bicentennial Park
STOCKTON, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Commission presents its 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival at Bicentennial Park. The magical drive-thru experience will open Monday – November 28, 2022, and run through December 29, 2022 (Monday – Sunday, excluding county approved holidays), 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each night.
There’s nothing ‘soft’ about these downtown Mobile restaurant openings
Did someone say it was soft opening season for new restaurants in downtown Mobile?. Lately it has seemed that way, with several new developments generating unusual buzz as they set the stage and ease into operation. Here are four that seem to be generating the strongest Pavlovian response among downtown’s foodies:
Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display
Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
Local man gives pieces of history a new purpose one cut at a time
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Every year storms hit the Gulf Coast. These storms can damage, or even topple big trees. But what happens to them next? Down on Fowl River, you’ll find Richard Kimbrell’s wood shop filled with trees you won’t see in many other places. “This is Oak off my daughter’s 40 acres […]
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
mobilebaymag.com
“911 Dauphin Street”
For most of her life, Rhoda Melendez had no idea that her great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Crosley, grew up in an orphanage. “There was a stigma at that time,” Melendez explains. But as her mother, Annie Catrett Williamson, advanced in her years, she felt that it was important for Melendez to know more about her great-grandmother’s past. Williamson shared what little information she knew: that Crosley was raised in the Protestant Orphans’ Asylum located at 911 Dauphin Street in Mobile. Although Williamson had lived with her grandmother her entire life, she never spoke of her childhood. Melendez was intrigued.
Columbus Ship replica the Nina is coming to LuLu's in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The tall ship known as the Pinta, A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, will be open for dockside educational tours at Lulu’s Gulf Shores at 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL, 36542. The Pinta was the first ship to sight...
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore
The Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many amazing restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is popular here as well! Let's take a look at some tasty Mexican restaurants in Daphne and Spanish Fort, Alabama.
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
thepulsepensacola.com
Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families
WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
thepulsepensacola.com
PSC Dedicates Florida Power & Light Company Nonprofit Center Training Room to Assist Community Nonprofits
Pensacola State College dedicated its new nonprofit training room to Florida Power & Light on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in appreciation of the company’s substantial support of the College. The Florida Power & Light Company Nonprofit Center Training Room is located in the PSC Nonprofit Center Annex, Building 17, on...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
nomadlawyer.org
Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination
The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
Pensacola Blue Wahoos hire new Executive VP, General Manager
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a new Executive Vice President and General Manager at the helm. On Tuesday, the organization announced the hiring of Steve Brice for the position. “I’m thrilled to join the Blue Wahoos family,” said Brice. “With its focus on fan experience and community values, the organization aligns […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
