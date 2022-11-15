BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network said the results of their Fiscal Year 2022, which ended in September, showed a loss of $90 million. Health Network spokesmen explained that they budgeted to end the year with a surplus of $66.5 million. Executive Vice President Al Gobeille said they began forecasting this earlier in the year, which is why they asked the Green Mountain Care Board in March for rate adjustments. They eventually received a fraction of what they asked for.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO