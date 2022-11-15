Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of Vermont plows get names
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows. Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the […]
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
mynbc5.com
VTrans announces 2022 Name A Plow winners
This winter, you could see a snow plow with a name like "Fast and Flurrious" or "Buzz Iceclear" driving down a road near you. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the winners of this year's Name A Plow program, where local schools submitted names for each of the department's 87 remaining snowplows that didn't receive special names last year.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
WCAX
Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
mynbc5.com
Additional snow for some this weekend
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up this weekend. An additional foot of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be...
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
mynbc5.com
UVM Health Network records "sobering" financial losses in last fiscal year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network said the results of their Fiscal Year 2022, which ended in September, showed a loss of $90 million. Health Network spokesmen explained that they budgeted to end the year with a surplus of $66.5 million. Executive Vice President Al Gobeille said they began forecasting this earlier in the year, which is why they asked the Green Mountain Care Board in March for rate adjustments. They eventually received a fraction of what they asked for.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
WCAX
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
mynbc5.com
Snowy early Wednesday in northern New York, Vermont
The first widespread snow of the season arrived on Wednesday, leaving behind several inches of wet, slushy snow and forcing morning commuters to reacclimate to winter driving conditions. The system moved up from the south, with the first snow beginning to fall overnight into the early morning. Most areas saw...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
WCAX
Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
WMUR.com
Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
Comments / 2