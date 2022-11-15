Read full article on original website
This oil refiner is cutting 1,100 jobs — and giving billions of dollars to its shareholders
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
NBC Los Angeles
Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs
Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Investopedia
Largest Layoffs of 2022
Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
The company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs.
geekwire.com
Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers
Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report
The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
Major Layoffs Coming to CNN
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Roku to Cut 200 Jobs, Citing Challenged Economy
Roku is the latest technology and media player to slash jobs, revealing in a securities filing Thursday that it plans to reduce its workforce by about five percent, or about 200 jobs. The company said the plan, which was approved Thursday, was meant to “slow down the Company’s 2023 operating expense growth rate due to current economic conditions.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFox News Heads to Hollywood (Florida) as It Beefs Up Live Event Business With Patriot AwardsWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotNBC and Local TV Programming to Stream Live on Peacock Beginning Later...
Meta employees post about layoffs after more than 11,000 jobs are cut
SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta laid off 11,000 people. It didn't take long for many of them to discuss the cuts and their plans going forward on social media. NBC News reviewed 28 posts about the layoffs that appeared to be from former employees of...
itechpost.com
Disney To Conduct Freeze Hiring, Layoffs, Cost Cuts per Company Memo
It seems the happiest place on Earth is also affected by revenue loss. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently sent out a company memo to its employees revealing that it will implement "difficult" cost-cutting measures in the coming weeks. This announcement is in contrast to Disney's success in its streaming services,...
kalkinemedia.com
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms
(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
Musk job cuts continue at Twitter; Contractors pink slipped over weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content.But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year,...
BBC
Amazon layoffs 'being prepared' as sales slow - reports
Amazon is preparing to cut thousands of office jobs amid slowing sales and concerns about an economic downturn, according to reports. The reductions could affect roughly 3% of office staff at the e-commerce giant - or about 10,000 people - US media reported, citing anonymous sources. The cuts are expected...
US News and World Report
Amazon Lays off Some Devices Unit Staff as It Targets 10,000 Cuts
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets including Reuters reported its...
Report: Amazon plans to layoff 10,000 corporate workers as soon as this week
As soon as this week, tech giant Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 workers in corporate and technology jobs for the company, according to a new report. The report comes from The New York Times, which spoke with people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are said to be the largest job cuts in the company’s history.
Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs
Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSJ.com and CNN.com.
