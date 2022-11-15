ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Investopedia

Largest Layoffs of 2022

Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
ARIZONA STATE
geekwire.com

Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers

Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report

The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
WHIO Dayton

Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku to Cut 200 Jobs, Citing Challenged Economy

Roku is the latest technology and media player to slash jobs, revealing in a securities filing Thursday that it plans to reduce its workforce by about five percent, or about 200 jobs. The company said the plan, which was approved Thursday, was meant to “slow down the Company’s 2023 operating expense growth rate due to current economic conditions.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFox News Heads to Hollywood (Florida) as It Beefs Up Live Event Business With Patriot AwardsWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotNBC and Local TV Programming to Stream Live on Peacock Beginning Later...
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Disney To Conduct Freeze Hiring, Layoffs, Cost Cuts per Company Memo

It seems the happiest place on Earth is also affected by revenue loss. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently sent out a company memo to its employees revealing that it will implement "difficult" cost-cutting measures in the coming weeks. This announcement is in contrast to Disney's success in its streaming services,...
kalkinemedia.com

Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms

(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
CBS Sacramento

Musk job cuts continue at Twitter; Contractors pink slipped over weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content.But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year,...
BBC

Amazon layoffs 'being prepared' as sales slow - reports

Amazon is preparing to cut thousands of office jobs amid slowing sales and concerns about an economic downturn, according to reports. The reductions could affect roughly 3% of office staff at the e-commerce giant - or about 10,000 people - US media reported, citing anonymous sources. The cuts are expected...
US News and World Report

Amazon Lays off Some Devices Unit Staff as It Targets 10,000 Cuts

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets including Reuters reported its...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSJ.com and CNN.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy