Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wtaq.com
Green Bay Welcomes Holiday Season During Peace Tree Lighting Ceremony
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay was merry and bright on Wednesday night during the Holiday Season Kickoff. The event began with the peace tree lighting ceremony at the Brown County Courthouse. “It’s [the peace tree lighting] an over 50 year tradition started by an organization called People...
wtaq.com
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
wtaq.com
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wtaq.com
Village of Crivitz Anticipates Gun Deer Hunting Season
CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ) — With the arrival of the gun deer hunting season, many areas in Wisconsin will see an increase in tourism. This includes the Village of Crivitz. “This season is especially busy with hunters coming up and bringing their families” said Kaitlin Deschane, Crivitz Clerk/Treasurer. “so they try our food, they shop at some of our local shops, and hang out.”
wtaq.com
Green Bay Budget For 2023 Makes It Across The Finish Line
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay’s city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday.
wtaq.com
Safety Is The Top Target For Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Season
SHAWANO COUNY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Deer Hunt 2022 begins Saturday, and an estimated 560,000 people are expected to take to the outdoors for the nine-day gun season. Those at the Department of Natural Resources say they want everyone to be safe. “We always preach treat every firearm as if...
wtaq.com
Orthopedic Surgeon Urges Hunters to Check Gear, Make Plans to Avoid Injury Ahead of Gun Deer Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer hunting season kicks off on Saturday and doctors are warning hunters to take care when getting those tree stands set up. Dr. Steven Schechinger is an orthopedic surgeon with OSMS and says tree stand related injuries are by far the most common when hunting, but there are things hunters can do to stay safe, like secure their straps and check their gear–especially safety harnesses.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Sees Busiest Day Since 2008
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport saw their busiest day since 2008 on November 14, with over 2,300 passengers screened at the main terminal. “I think the biggest factor in it was the home Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys.” said Airport Director,...
wtaq.com
Brown County District Attorney Files Charge in Connection to August 2 Green Bay Homicide
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint and charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide on 23 year old Caleb Anderson from Caspian, Michigan. The charge is in connection to the murder of 65 year old Green Bay resident, Patrick Ernst.
wtaq.com
Badgers fend off Phoenix
The Wisconsin Badgers were only slightly warmer than the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center Tuesday night, winning yet another round of the in-state rivalry 56-45. Both teams struggled from the floor. GB shot just 34% percent, hitting only 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc and while they tried to rally from a 32-15 halftime deficit, closing to within 6 in the second half, free throw shooting derailed any hopes for a comeback victory, going just 13 of 23 from the line.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
wtaq.com
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
wtaq.com
Project Vote Announces Winners of Voter Challenge
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Project Vote is a nonpartisan volunteer organization in Brown County that is dedicated to increasing informed voter turnout. “We do candidate forums, and in each major election, spring and fall, we do this voter challenge” said Project Vote member, Scott Stein. The voter...
wtaq.com
Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
