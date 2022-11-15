ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Green Bay Welcomes Holiday Season During Peace Tree Lighting Ceremony

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay was merry and bright on Wednesday night during the Holiday Season Kickoff. The event began with the peace tree lighting ceremony at the Brown County Courthouse. “It’s [the peace tree lighting] an over 50 year tradition started by an organization called People...
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
Village of Crivitz Anticipates Gun Deer Hunting Season

CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ) — With the arrival of the gun deer hunting season, many areas in Wisconsin will see an increase in tourism. This includes the Village of Crivitz. “This season is especially busy with hunters coming up and bringing their families” said Kaitlin Deschane, Crivitz Clerk/Treasurer. “so they try our food, they shop at some of our local shops, and hang out.”
Green Bay Budget For 2023 Makes It Across The Finish Line

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay’s city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday.
Safety Is The Top Target For Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Season

SHAWANO COUNY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Deer Hunt 2022 begins Saturday, and an estimated 560,000 people are expected to take to the outdoors for the nine-day gun season. Those at the Department of Natural Resources say they want everyone to be safe. “We always preach treat every firearm as if...
Orthopedic Surgeon Urges Hunters to Check Gear, Make Plans to Avoid Injury Ahead of Gun Deer Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer hunting season kicks off on Saturday and doctors are warning hunters to take care when getting those tree stands set up. Dr. Steven Schechinger is an orthopedic surgeon with OSMS and says tree stand related injuries are by far the most common when hunting, but there are things hunters can do to stay safe, like secure their straps and check their gear–especially safety harnesses.
Badgers fend off Phoenix

The Wisconsin Badgers were only slightly warmer than the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center Tuesday night, winning yet another round of the in-state rivalry 56-45. Both teams struggled from the floor. GB shot just 34% percent, hitting only 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc and while they tried to rally from a 32-15 halftime deficit, closing to within 6 in the second half, free throw shooting derailed any hopes for a comeback victory, going just 13 of 23 from the line.
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
Project Vote Announces Winners of Voter Challenge

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Project Vote is a nonpartisan volunteer organization in Brown County that is dedicated to increasing informed voter turnout. “We do candidate forums, and in each major election, spring and fall, we do this voter challenge” said Project Vote member, Scott Stein. The voter...
Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
