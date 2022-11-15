Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
WTVQ
Resident expresses frustration over paratransit provider Lextran Wheels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — How reliable is public transportation?. For one woman with disabilities, she says it’s becoming a hardship. For Joyce Givens, riding Wheels these days has become quite frustrating. Wheels is a shared ride, door to door, public transportation for citizens in the Lexington and Fayette...
WKYT 27
Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re adding a real Christmas tree this year, there are some tips that will help you keep the tree fresh beyond the holidays. Thomas Nieman, the owner of...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping it cold through the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures continue to run below average for this part of November. It has been a pretty cold run in the world of weather lately. You shouldn’t expect any major relief until sometime next week. That means our highs will stay on track in the 30s with lows dipping all the way down to the teens. Throw in some wind and wind chill readings will likely come in around the single digits. I expect that to be the case on Saturday morning through Monday morning.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
WKYT 27
LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Parking Authority’s “Food for Fines” canned food drive is returning for the holiday season. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 16, those with outstanding parking tickets have the option to donate canned food at the LEXPARK offices, located at 122 North Broadway in Lexington, in exchange for reduced fees.
WKYT 27
Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
WKYT 27
Ky. family who lost child collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The unthinkable became reality for a central Kentucky couple. Their newborn baby girl, harper lived only a few hours before she died. Months later, the couple is still grieving but now they are starting to heal. james and Cassandra Reed welcomed their beautiful baby girl Harper...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
County by County (11/15/2022) County by County (11/15/2022) WATCH | Winter car care tips from AAA of the Bluegrass. WATCH | Wolfe Co. lineman talks about falling 35 feet during ice storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. The job is also essential in keeping the lights on for millions of Americans.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
WKYT 27
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
k105.com
Toyota plant employee dies on the job
An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
WLKY.com
215 families welcome home Kentucky National Guard members just in time for holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a moment long-awaited by 215 families whose loved ones had been deployed with the Kentucky National Guard. They reunited with their soldiers on Thursday at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. The 1st Battalion 149th Infantry known as task force Mountain Warrior, spent the majority...
