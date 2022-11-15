LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures continue to run below average for this part of November. It has been a pretty cold run in the world of weather lately. You shouldn’t expect any major relief until sometime next week. That means our highs will stay on track in the 30s with lows dipping all the way down to the teens. Throw in some wind and wind chill readings will likely come in around the single digits. I expect that to be the case on Saturday morning through Monday morning.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO