WTVQ

Resident expresses frustration over paratransit provider Lextran Wheels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — How reliable is public transportation?. For one woman with disabilities, she says it’s becoming a hardship. For Joyce Givens, riding Wheels these days has become quite frustrating. Wheels is a shared ride, door to door, public transportation for citizens in the Lexington and Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re adding a real Christmas tree this year, there are some tips that will help you keep the tree fresh beyond the holidays. Thomas Nieman, the owner of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping it cold through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures continue to run below average for this part of November. It has been a pretty cold run in the world of weather lately. You shouldn’t expect any major relief until sometime next week. That means our highs will stay on track in the 30s with lows dipping all the way down to the teens. Throw in some wind and wind chill readings will likely come in around the single digits. I expect that to be the case on Saturday morning through Monday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Parking Authority’s “Food for Fines” canned food drive is returning for the holiday season. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 16, those with outstanding parking tickets have the option to donate canned food at the LEXPARK offices, located at 122 North Broadway in Lexington, in exchange for reduced fees.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

County by County (11/15/2022) County by County (11/15/2022) WATCH | Winter car care tips from AAA of the Bluegrass. WATCH | Wolfe Co. lineman talks about falling 35 feet during ice storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. The job is also essential in keeping the lights on for millions of Americans.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Toyota plant employee dies on the job

An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY

