St. Joseph police release ID of officer involved in Monday shooting
St. Joseph police have released the identity of the officer involved in the shooting earlier this week. The St. Joseph Police Department reports Patrolman Justin Zamzow, a four-year veteran of the police force, was the officer who shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin. Calvin remains hospitalized in critical condition. The...
Parents credited with saving son’s leg after tubing incident in Lee’s Summit
Mason Morrow's mother pulled him son out of the water after his leg had been wrapped and injured by the tubing rope during a spill.
KCTV 5
Video: Driver rescued after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash
Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he is proposing the rule to protect kids from inappropriate materials at state-funded libraries. Opponents say the rule is a divisive infringement on the professional judgement of librarians. Updated: 24...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
abc17news.com
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old had argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, was mentally ill and was remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace and then throwing him into a table, killing him.
kttn.com
KMBC.com
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
abc17news.com
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He was put to death after courts rejected arguments from his lawyers that his religious freedom was being violated in connection with policies on spiritual advisers and that prison officials were indifferent to his medical needs in how he was given a lethal injection. Barbee was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. Barbee was the fifth inmate put to death this year in Texas.
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
Shelters welcome St. Joseph homeless to get out of the bitter cold
With the cold weather seemingly here to stay for the winter, officials with Community Missions in St. Joseph are opening up cold weather shelters. Executive Director Rachael Bittiker says last year the cold weather shelters served 96 different homeless men around St. Joseph. And this year, Bittiker says, Community Missions...
abc17news.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s...
abc17news.com
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with over 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Extreme snowfall “will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
abc17news.com
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly and with little controversy across the country, save for one hiccup in a rural Arizona county. That has calmed fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters. Certifications were happening even in places where suspicions about the fairness of elections ran deep and led to bitter clashes at local public meetings, including Nevada and New Mexico. But in Arizona’s Cochise County, the county board delayed accepting the results after hearing from conspiracy theorists, ignoring the state’s top election official.
New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit welcomes HS Interiors and Furniture Mall of Missouri, two new stores that opened in the Summit Fair shopping area.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
abc17news.com
Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13.
abc17news.com
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
