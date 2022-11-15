ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Broadcast Viewership Jumped 10% in October as Streaming Growth Slowed, Nielsen Reports

TV and broadcast viewing saw an October uptick while streaming volume grew slower than past months, according to The Gauge Report from Nielsen. Time spent watching television experienced a 2.2% monthly increase in October, marking the second consecutive month TV usage grew more than its previous month. Broadcast viewing also experienced substantial growth, jumping 10% in usage since September, likely boosting overall time spent watching TV.
