Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000
A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
‘Family Feud’ results: How did Central New York family do in 2nd episode?
A Central New York family returned to “Family Feud” Thursday after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. Did that experience help them win a second episode?. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared as the reigning champions to “feud” with the Jones family, who jumped out to an early lead with the first category: “If a man can’t make ____, I’ll dump him.” The Joneses correctly guessed money, food, love/babies, time for me and “make me happy,” but blanked on the final survey response: Conversation. The O’Gormans failed to steal, so the Jones started with 92 points.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
‘Snow Day’ movie, set in Syracuse, gets a musical remake: See trailer
Hollywood is still obsessed with remakes, sequels and reboots, so it was only a matter of time before a classic kids’ movie set in Syracuse got the similar treatment. “Snow Day,” the 2000 comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a Syracuse TV weatherman, has been reimagined as a a musical, also titled “Snow Day.” Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the trailer for the new film Wednesday, and announced the film will premiere next month on both platforms.
How to watch ‘Family Feud’ episode with Central New York family on Wednesday
A Central New York family competed on the hit TV game show, “Family Feud,” and their episode is set to air tonight, Wednesday, November 16 (11/16/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The episode will air on the local CBS affiliate, WTVH, in the Syracuse market, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services.
Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts
The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
World Cup 2022: Where to watch the tournament in Central NY
The FIFA World Cup, considered the biggest sports tournament on Earth, starts this weekend in Qatar, and for the first time in eight years, the United States will compete. We’ll have 64 matches to watch between now and the championship on Dec. 18. That alone makes the pending holiday season even more festive. The U.S. opens its schedule at 2 p.m. Monday against Wales.
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester turned in top 10 finishes at state swim prelims
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, and Katie Lester all turned in top 10 finishes at the preliminary races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Oswego-Mexico’s von Holtz had a pair of sixth place finishes. She turned in...
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Northeastern | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Jim Boeheim is still on the quest for 1,000 wins as the Syracuse Orange host the Northeastern Huskies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and...
Dyaisha Fair caps run that propels Syracuse to victory over Long Island University
Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court in the final moments of the first half. Syracuse had gotten used to halftime leads of 13, 16 and 25 in its first three games of the year, but Long Island University was sticking around. The Orange were only up six and...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The first of Syracuse football’s final two away games of the season takes place on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) when the Orange will travel to Truist Field to face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, and can...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Section III wrestlers poll: Who is your toughest teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — When it comes to wrestling, sometimes strength or finesse isn’t enough. Sometimes you need to rely on grit and toughness. >> Section III wrestlers take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (44 photos)
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
