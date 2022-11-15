ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
The Escape Game bringing six escape rooms to Honolulu in December

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Escape Game, an interactive, multi-room adventure factory, will open at Ala Moana Center next month. The Escape Game will feature 6 escape rooms over 6,000 square feet at the Ala Moana Center, with themed rooms that include a deep sea expedition, a near-Eastern market, and a real, indoor log cabin.
Community groups rally on 1-year anniversary of Red Hill water crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community advocates gathered at UH Manoa to mark the one-year anniversary of the last major fuel spill at Red Hill. That incident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to leak into the Navy's drinking water system. Members of the Oahu Water Protectors told KITV4 they hope to...
Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
Thursday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Windward and Mauka Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Weakening high pressure will approach from the northwest, driving moderate trade winds across local waters over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island through this afternoon. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
Weekend Weather: Lots of wind and some scattered showers expected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A disturbance is exiting and will in turn return trade wind conditions to the islands. Expect gusty winds for the weekend. Overnight, trade wind showers will be focused in windward and mauka areas. Some rains could be heavy. There will be mostly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
