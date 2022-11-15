Read full article on original website
How you can avoid scams this holiday season | Fraud Awareness Week
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- It's Fraud Awareness Week and the goal is to alert the community about potential scams ahead of the holiday season. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud losses in 2021 totaled $5.8 billion. Experts say this number is expected to increase.
HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
The Escape Game bringing six escape rooms to Honolulu in December
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Escape Game, an interactive, multi-room adventure factory, will open at Ala Moana Center next month. The Escape Game will feature 6 escape rooms over 6,000 square feet at the Ala Moana Center, with themed rooms that include a deep sea expedition, a near-Eastern market, and a real, indoor log cabin.
Addressing crime, safety concerns in Waikiki crucial to bolstering tourism, city leaders say
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Public safety and tourism leaders are taking more steps to address growing crimes in Waikiki. The Visitor Industry Public Safety Coalition and the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association hosted today's safety conference at the Hawaii Convention Center. It was open to the public.
Family Promise teams up with Waikiki restaurant to help end hunger and homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and one local non-profit and a Waikiki restaurant are teaming up to help families overcome both. Happening Wednesday is the second annual "Picnic with a Promise" to raise funds for family promise of Hawaii.
Community groups rally on 1-year anniversary of Red Hill water crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community advocates gathered at UH Manoa to mark the one-year anniversary of the last major fuel spill at Red Hill. That incident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to leak into the Navy's drinking water system. Members of the Oahu Water Protectors told KITV4 they hope to...
Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport increasing parking fees in 2023
Parking rates will soon be going up at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. As of Jan. 1, 2023, travelers leaving their cars overnight are going to see an increase in price, but they aren’t the only ones.
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a shooting at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.
Thursday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Windward and Mauka Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) Weakening high pressure will approach from the northwest, driving moderate trade winds across local waters over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island through this afternoon. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
Saturday Morning Weather - Trade Winds Strengthen, Windward and Mauka Showers Continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper trough will exit east of the region today, while a surface trough northeast of the central islands weakens. Abundant moisture and some lingering instability, will enhance rainfall across portions of the windward and mauka areas today. Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong this weekend...
Weekend Weather: Lots of wind and some scattered showers expected
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A disturbance is exiting and will in turn return trade wind conditions to the islands. Expect gusty winds for the weekend. Overnight, trade wind showers will be focused in windward and mauka areas. Some rains could be heavy. There will be mostly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
