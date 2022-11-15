Read full article on original website
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
mymoinfo.com
Drought Improves in Some Areas But Still Persists In Other Areas of Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) More than 86-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry or drought conditions. The latest information from the Missouri Drought Monitor map shows the southern half of Bollinger County experiencing severe drought conditions. Wayne, most of Perry, the northern end of Bollinger, the southern two-thirds of Madison and the southern...
KMOV
St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards
(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
mymoinfo.com
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases
Missouri health officials said Tuesday the state will offer free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID-19 virus through March, citing an increase in cases. The post Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: Police find elderly man who disappeared after leaving St. Louis County restaurant
85-year-old Donald Becker has dementia. Police say he was last seen at Rizzo’s Restaurant around 4 Wednesday afternoon.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022
(Fayetteville, AR) -- A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Alana Swindell, who filed the suit, alleges that Acetaminophen was ‘unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women’ and should not have been marketed to pregnant women. It also alleges that Walmart failed to warn consumers about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to acetaminophen. The lawsuit was filed on November 10th.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
kttn.com
Missouri experiences increase in respiratory viruses
Like the majority of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing increased respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV that is occurring especially among children. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 (virus-causing COVID-19)...
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Missouri Health Dept. offers free testing events for flu, RSV, COVID-19
Amid an increase in respiratory illness brought on by multiple viruses, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is sponsoring free testing events across the state to slow or stop the spread of flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive
A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
KOMU
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri
COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
O’Fallon Police Department sees four-legged retirements, welcomes rookies to K-9 Unit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The O’Fallon Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its beloved K-9 officers, as the unit welcomes a new puppy to the force. K9 Griz, a 75-pound German Shepard from Belarus, will retire next month after serving with the department since 2017. He is the ninth K9 in the department’s 25 year history of its K-9 unit.
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officers dive into cold water to save driver, firefighter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained body camera footage showing the moment two St. Louis County officers dove into cold water Monday afternoon to save a driver and a firefighter. Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, that footage shows first responders at the scene of a truck...
