Saint Francois County, MO

KMOV

St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards

(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022

(Fayetteville, AR) -- A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Alana Swindell, who filed the suit, alleges that Acetaminophen was ‘unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women’ and should not have been marketed to pregnant women. It also alleges that Walmart failed to warn consumers about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to acetaminophen. The lawsuit was filed on November 10th.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri experiences increase in respiratory viruses

Like the majority of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing increased respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV that is occurring especially among children. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 (virus-causing COVID-19)...
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive

A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
O'FALLON, MO
KOMU

Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri

COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Ironton Man Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
IRONTON, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

