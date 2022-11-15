LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy died earlier this year. This new lawsuit was filed by the mother of a boy who says her son was being abused at Brooklawn. It claims that her 11-year-old son was choked by a worker last year at the facility, leaving bruises.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO