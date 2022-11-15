ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death

A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, police located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Arrested For 2021 Homicide

Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting more than a year ago outside a Bardstown Road bar. Police said 27 year-old Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide on June 17, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Crash Identified

Here’s an update on the fatal collision that took place in Elizabethtown Tuesday night. Public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the car accident Tuesday night has been identified as, 28 year old, Destiny Shelton.” There are no further details currently.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive. They located a man who had been stabbed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
WLKY.com

Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy