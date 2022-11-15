ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Opera update adds built-in TikTok support to help scratch that scrolling itch

When you’ve discovered your self reaching to your cellphone to examine TikTok, Opera can allow you to try this inside its browser. Opera has introduced that you would be able to now use TikTok throughout the sidebar of its internet browser, so you may log in to your account and scroll by the For You feed as you’re shopping the online.
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"

On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that some changes are coming to Google Maps. One new feature, "Search with Live View," was unveiled in September and will start rolling out next week on both iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature, which uses augmented reality, requires that you use your phone's camera. Here's how it works.

