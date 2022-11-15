Read full article on original website
Butler: Walter Wright receives Unsung Octogenarian Citizens Award
Picture and story written and published by the Butler City Hall. Last night, former City Councilman Walter Wright was a recipient of the Unsung Octogenarian Citizens award at the Bruce R. Watkins MultiCultural Center in KC. This award honors Octogenarian Seniors for their dedication and life work to those who...
Fuel Adjustment Charge To Change For Liberty Electric Customers
JEFFERSON CITY—Electric customers of The Empire District Electric Company d/b/a. Liberty (Liberty) will see a change in the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on their electric bills. effective December 1, 2022. Liberty made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2023-0122), Liberty sought to. adjust the FAC charge...
3rd Annual Knights of Lights at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Knights of Lights holiday event, beginning Friday, November 25th. Christmas lights and decorations will adorn the Festival’s iconic buildings, as they celebrate the season with food, entertainment, crafts, and a chance to visit. with Santa himself!. Knights...
Butler Rotary Chili and Ham and Bean Dinner
The Butler Rotary Chili and Bean supper will be served on December 8th at the Butler High School Cafeteria. Adults will eat for $7.00 per person with children 5 and under will eat free of charge. Meal tickets and/or raffle tickets may be purchased from any Rotary Member. Just a...
Appleton City Country Christmas December 3rd
In the news today we feature the Appleton city Christmas in the country and the events that surround that event. The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country will be Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Depot Craft Show will be 9-2 at the Railroad Depot, featuring your favorite vendors: Tom Holt Custom Woodwork, Sisters Candy Shop, Margie’s hand loomed rugs, and Mary Miller’s Sunrise Bakery, The Woodcutter, Warren Rauscher of Raymore, Michelle Berry’s afghans etc. and Laura’s jewelry. There are two new excellent artisans this year, Zach Borland’s Metal Works and Garry Woodward of Backwoods Creations with his intricate wood creations. The Appleton City Museum will also have historical books and souvenirs. There will be a wide range of gift items for your shopping list and some very unique and quality pieces. Come to the Depot for your Christmas shopping. Appleton City Landmarks Restoration is the craft show sponsor.
Amsterdam Word of Life Church Christmas Concert
Lots of singers exalting the Lord Jesus Christ through their gifts of music.
Adrian Hot Chocolate Night/ Christmas Parade
We invite you all to join us for an “old fashioned” Christmas at historic Frontier Village Saturday, November, 26th The evening will include train rides, steam engine rides, and hay rides that will take you and your family through our little town that is decorated with thousands of Christmas lights! At the Frontier Village Center you will find a cup of hot chocolate, delicious cookies, homemade popcorn, and of course get a chance to meet our guest of honor Mr. Santa Clause himself!
Major Drug Quantities Discovered During Search Warrant Served in Butler
In the early hours of 11/15/2022 the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant for 405 S Mechanic Butler Mo 64730. Initially four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Two subjects were later released as they were not part of the initial investigation and do not live at the address.
