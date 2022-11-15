In the news today we feature the Appleton city Christmas in the country and the events that surround that event. The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country will be Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Depot Craft Show will be 9-2 at the Railroad Depot, featuring your favorite vendors: Tom Holt Custom Woodwork, Sisters Candy Shop, Margie’s hand loomed rugs, and Mary Miller’s Sunrise Bakery, The Woodcutter, Warren Rauscher of Raymore, Michelle Berry’s afghans etc. and Laura’s jewelry. There are two new excellent artisans this year, Zach Borland’s Metal Works and Garry Woodward of Backwoods Creations with his intricate wood creations. The Appleton City Museum will also have historical books and souvenirs. There will be a wide range of gift items for your shopping list and some very unique and quality pieces. Come to the Depot for your Christmas shopping. Appleton City Landmarks Restoration is the craft show sponsor.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO