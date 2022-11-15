ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WECT

NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
foxwilmington.com

Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored...
WECT

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WECT

Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for Half United, the Wilmington-based organization that has helped provide more than two million meals to needy people around the world since its inception 13 years ago. Founded by siblings Carmin and Christian Black, Half United is about to branch out and become a leader in the effort to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in Wilmington.
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
WECT

Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WECT

Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area. Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.
WECT

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
