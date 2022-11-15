WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area. Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO