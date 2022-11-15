Read full article on original website
WECT
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
foxwilmington.com
Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored...
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
WECT
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WECT
Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for Half United, the Wilmington-based organization that has helped provide more than two million meals to needy people around the world since its inception 13 years ago. Founded by siblings Carmin and Christian Black, Half United is about to branch out and become a leader in the effort to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in Wilmington.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
WECT
Good Shepherd Center distributes thanksgiving meals to people in need
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
WECT
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WECT
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, doors will open at...
WECT
Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area. Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.
WECT
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the...
Ecstasy, opioids, marijuana found during traffic stop, deputies say; North Carolina man arrested
A man was arrested and charged after more than 80 grams of marijuana and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, Bladen County deputies said.
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
WECT
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with local churches, nonprofits and businesses to give away food for Thanksgiving to people in need. This Saturday, Nov. 19, free food baskets and care bags will be given out at the Martin Luther King Community...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
WECT
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
