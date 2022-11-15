Read full article on original website
Related
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Narcity
A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island
If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.
lonelyplanet.com
10 of the best things to do in Peru to join the adventure
From hiking the Inca Trail to surfing on the north coast, here are the best experiences in Peru © Cavan Images / Getty Images. Peru may be known as a cradle of ancient civilizations, but its topography also makes it a wonderland of adventure. The icy mountain peaks of...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
lonelyplanet.com
The ultimate 7-day journey in Western Australia
Whether you have just a few days or weeks, the mind-blowingly large region of Western Australia offers so many opportunities to take an epic journey. Whether you're hopping between cities by air, or spending weeks driving by car, there's a lot to check out on the western side of down under.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
8 beach houses to book for an epic family trip to a lesser-known stretch of Monterey Bay
Pros: easy beach access and ocean views.
France 24
UK's remote Pitcairn islanders see no Brexit bounty
Adamstown (Pitcairn Islands) (AFP) – The Pitcairn Islands, a volcanic outcrop halfway between South America and New Zealand, is the UK's only overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean and home to only 46 people. One of the most remote places on Earth, all its inhabitants live in the capital...
Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort
St. Regis is headed down under. Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the...
trazeetravel.com
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
gripped.com
Quebec Gets a New 5.14a Called Shipu
Benoît Lavigueur has made the first ascent of a difficult new route in Quebec. “November is the new Sendtember,” said Lavigueur about the great mid-fall conditions. He recently redpointed a steep line found at La Croix, an area with nearly 200 routes up to 5.14, near the town of Chicoutimi. It was bolted by Nicolas Gaudreault and took Lavigueur around a year to send. He’s graded it 5.14a. Previous to Shipu, Lavigueur had climbed Exégèse 5.13d.
puravidamoms.com
Best Places to Learn to Surf in Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Costa Rica is one of the leading destinations in the world for surfers, offering warm water and consistent swells perfectly suited for all skill levels. From hosting international surf championships to people learning to surf for the first time, Costa Rica is a great place to learn to surf- especially for families with kids.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut
Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
daytrippen.com
Channel Islands National Park Day Trip
The Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary include five islands of an eight-island chain, including their ocean environment in the crystal clear Pacific channel waters along the Santa Barbara coastline. Often referred to as California’s Galapagos, the northernmost islands of Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa...
WVNews
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
Comments / 0