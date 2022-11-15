ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Oklahoma ranks 49th in education, 47th in spending per student

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knowledge is priceless, but education is not. When it comes to education in Oklahoma, the data shows there's lots of room for improvement. A 2021 EdWeek report shows the state ranks 49th. "It is time to see education as a workforce as one of the...
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
Record setting temperatures across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
Purina Nutrition Center opens at Texas Tech University Veterinary School

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Faculty, staff and students from Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo were joined by Purina representative Lauren Stump on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Purina Nutrition Center. The new facility is located in the west wing of the...
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
Arctic front making it a frigid Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - We get one final hurrah of arctic air with another cold front Thursday evening as it spills sub-freezing temperatures into the area. As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing only reaching the upper 20s!
