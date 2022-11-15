New details emerge in homicide investigation of University of Idaho students

New information has been released regarding the ongoing investigation into the homicide that left four University of Idaho students dead.

Though no suspect has been apprehended and no weapon has been found, investigators believe an “edged weapon such as a knife” was used in an “isolated, targeted attack,” the city of Moscow said in a press release .

“Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths,” the release said.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told The New York Times the deaths were not a result of murder-suicide.

The four victims are Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum. Their bodies were located inside a home near the UI campus around noon on Sunday after police responded to a report of an unconscious person inside the house.

Lucca Musick and Decker Rilenge live in an apartment building next to the residence where the four students were found, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported . They were cleaning their apartment Sunday when a friend messaged Rilenge and told them about the reported homicide. Musick and Rilenge looked out the window and saw police cars, along with a group of women crying while draped in emergency blankets.

Musick said they told a police officer they could hear loud music Saturday night, indicating there was a party going on in the neighborhood. They said parties are a regular occurrence in that area.

Rilenge said they did not hear any screaming or gunshots that night.

Musick said given Moscow’s reputation as a safe city, what happened during the weekend was “such a shock.”

“It’s quite surreal, I would say, to have something happen like that,” Musick said.

“You don’t think something like that’s going to happen here,” Rilenge said.

All UI classes were canceled on Monday and extra counseling and support services have been made available.

A vigil for the slain students originally scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed until after Thanksgiving break, the Associated Press reported.

Various professors have also communicated with UI students and made changes in their classes, including postponing exams and classroom assignments and letting students know they can reach out to them or make use of resources on campus, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported .