Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Record setting temperatures across the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
GoFundMe: Fire destroys trailer home, victim has nothing but clothes on his back
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire destroyed a trailer home in Amarillo. Randall County Firefighters were called to 12009 Rocker K Road before 9 a.m. Neighbors said they heard popping noises, ran outside and saw the trailer on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a man's trailer engulfed in flames.
Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
Arctic front making it a frigid Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - We get one final hurrah of arctic air with another cold front Thursday evening as it spills sub-freezing temperatures into the area. As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing only reaching the upper 20s!
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Help non-profits in the Texas panhandle by donating during 'The Panhandle Gives'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — You can help non-profits in the Texas panhandle -- and make your donation go further -- by donating next week during the The Panhandle Gives. The 7th annual event hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation is Nov. 21-29. This year, 211 non-profit agencies are participating.
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
Potter County Sheriff's Office issues warning about 'jury duty scam'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a "jury duty scam." A resident contacted the sheriff's office Wednesday to ask if they had a warrant for not reporting to jury duty. The person had gotten a call from someone claiming to be Sgt....
WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
