Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Record setting temperatures across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Arctic front making it a frigid Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - We get one final hurrah of arctic air with another cold front Thursday evening as it spills sub-freezing temperatures into the area. As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing only reaching the upper 20s!
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
CANYON, TX

