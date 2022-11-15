Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Experts Call for Greenhouse Gas-based Fuel Duty to Deliver Emissions Gains in ‘Hard-to-Electrify’ Heavy Vehicles
(Zemo Partnership) New analysis by Zemo Partnership shows how a greenhouse gas-based fuel duty structure could encourage uptake of low carbon renewable fuels in hard-to-electrify transport applications and accelerate the transition to net zero. The new study (‘Decarbonising Heavy Duty Vehicles and Machinery’) by Zemo Partnership, the public-private membership group...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Penske Truck Leasing Expands Use of Renewable Diesel with Shell
(Penske Truck Leasing) Today, Penske Truck Leasing announced it has expanded its use of renewable diesel in California through a preferred supplier agreement with Shell Oil Products U.S. (“Shell”). The move is a continuing effort by Penske to help reduce emissions across its truck rental, heavy-duty truck leasing and logistics fleet operations.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EIA Report Spotlights Increased Ethanol Blend Rate, Lower Cost to Drivers
(Renewable Fuels Association) A report released today (November 16, 2022) by the U.S. Energy Information Administration demonstrates clearly that higher blends of ethanol helped moderate fuel prices in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. The report noted that the U.S. ethanol blend rate hit a record summer average of 10.5% in 2022 and averaged 10.6% in June and August. “Fuel ethanol’s price discount to gasoline was one factor that led to the higher summer blend rate in 2022,” the report stated. “Although ethanol prices have been high in 2022, they have been low relative to gasoline prices, which were at their highest since 2014 this summer because of low domestic inventories and constraints on refining capacity.”
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality
(California Air Resources Board) This Scoping Plan lays out the sector-by-sector roadmap for California, the world’s fifth1 largest economy, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier, outlining a technologically feasible, cost-effective, and equity-focused path to achieve the state’s climate target. This is a challenging but necessary goal to minimize the impacts of climate change. There have been three previous Scoping Plans. Previous plans have focused on specific greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets for our industrial, energy, and.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” — January 23-24, 2023 — Berlin, Germany
The 20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” will take place again from 23rd to 24th January 2023. The motto of the conference is: “Fuels of the Future 2023 – Navigator for sustainable Mobility!” As usual, the event will be bilingual (German-English).
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
US Backs Tough Fossil Fuel Phase Down Pledge at Climate Summit
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) Countries mulling vow to ‘phase down’ all fossil fuels; Previous climate agreements have focused only on coal — The US will back a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels at the UN climate conference as long as it focuses on projects with unchecked emissions, climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Consortium Formed for Developing New Process Technology to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(OMV Group) Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) in Germany announces funding of EUR 3.1 mn for Methanol-to-SAF (M2SAF) development project; BASF, Thyssenkrupp, OMV, DLR and ASG join M2SAF consortium. The strong growth of the aviation industry requires solutions to mitigate the effects aviation has on the climate. Sustainable...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
K-State Scientists Receive Collaborative Grant to Advance Biofuel Production and gricultural Economy
(Kansas State University) Kansas State University researchers are part of a five-year collaborative grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve oilseed crops for use as biofuels and other bioproducts. Timothy Durrett, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, and Ruth Welti, university distinguished professor of biology, received nearly...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Conference on CO2-Based Fuels and Chemicals 2023 — April 19-20, 2023 — Cologne, Germany and ONLINE
The nova “Conference on CO2-based Fuels and Chemicals” is one of the most established worldwide and has developed into a unique meeting and networking place for the entire Carbon Capture & Utilisation (CCU) and Power-to-X industry and its customers. The upcoming 10th edition of this conference again will continue with this success and will showcase again the newest and most important developments in the fast growing field of CO2 capture and utilisation. READ MORE.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to the BioMade Consortium
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) BioMADE’s mission is to enable domestic bioindustrial manufacturing at all scales, develop technologies to enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness, de-risk investment in relevant infrastructure, and expand the biomanufacturing workforce to realize the economic promise of industrial biotechnology. CEO Douglas Friedman presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
More Stringent Rules for Carbon Capture Pipelines Draw Lawsuit from Ames Company
By Donnelle Eller (Des Moines Register) An Ames company that wants to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa has filed lawsuits against Story and Shelby counties over new ordinances that would require increased distances between the project and homes, churches and schools. Summit Carbon Solutions filed the...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
US Can Reach 100% Clean Power by 2035, DOE Finds, but Tough Reliability and Land Use Questions Lie Ahead
By Herman K. Trabish (Utility Dive) New aggressive planning is needed to identify the long-duration storage technologies and find the land to grow enough resources to reach Biden net zero emissions goals, a DOE national lab reports. — Four major viable paths to a net zero emissions “clean electricity” power system by 2035 “in which benefits exceed costs” are detailed in an August study by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Chemists Create an ‘Artificial Photosynthesis’ System that Is 10 Times More Efficient than Existing Systems
By Louise Lerner (University of Chicago News) UChicago breakthrough creates methane fuel from sun, carbon dioxide and water — For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth’s climate.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
FS Invests in Rumo Wagons and Increases Its Volume Transported by Rail
By Andréia Vital (JournalCana) With the acquisition of 80 wagons, FS starts an unprecedented business model and should generate a reduction of approximately 50% in CO₂ emissions — FS , with units in Lucas do Rio Verde and Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, announced the expansion of the use of the railway modal for the transport of its cargo . The company acquired 80 wagons that will be operated by Rumo , the largest railroad operator in Brazil, in a deal worth R＄ 115 million.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
UK’s Biggest Dairy Cooperative Wants to Put More Biomethane Trucks on the Road
(Aria/AltFuels) Amid concern about the cost of energy and preparations for potential shortages of power in the coming months, farmers from the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative, Arla, has issued a call to action for the Government to tap into a major unused source of energy from farms and the wider food supply chain.
‘Small victory for humankind’: U.S., EU agree to climate payments
The deal reached after a marathon summit in Egypt meets the demands of developing countries and sweeps aside decades of American and European objections.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
27th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference — June 13-15, 2023 — Long Beach, CA
Life cycle thinking is an important underlying principle in the successful implementation of green chemistry and engineering across chemistry enterprise. This approach allows chemists and engineers to think systematically about how the choices they make at one stage of the chemical life cycle can influence the fate of a chemical and the ultimate impacts chemicals have on society and the environment.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Joy at 'historic' climate damages deal
Vulnerable nations least responsible for planet-heating emissions have been battling for three decades for wealthy polluters to cough up the cash for climate damages. In the end a decision to create a loss and damage fund was the first item confirmed on Sunday morning after fraught negotiations went overnight with nations clashing over a range of issues around curbing planet-heating emissions.
