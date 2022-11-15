Beat the holiday rush and get the marriage and passport services you need! Plan now to take advantage of Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s special Saturday hours set for Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s branch offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department will be offering marriage services at all three locations. Passport services will also be available at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s North County branch office in Anaheim. Please note, no passport services will be offered at the department’s South County branch office in Laguna Hills. Appointments are highly recommended due to the demand for marriage and passport services during these special hours. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information and to complete an online application for a marriage license, ceremony, or passport in advance, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO