Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orangewood Foundation Raises $469K at Ambassador Luncheon at Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach
Orangewood Foundation, a nonprofit that serves nearly 2,000 foster and community youth annually, hosted its 25th annual Ambassador Luncheon on Friday, October 28 at the Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach. The event recognized Orangewood’s individual and collective accomplishments from the past year while honoring the foundation’s “Ambassadors,” the volunteers and...
Notice of Availability of Draft Local Coastal Program Amendment Related to Accessory Dwelling Units
In accordance with applicable provisions of the Coastal Act and California Code of Regulations, a draft of the Local Coastal Program amendment related to accessory dwelling units is available for public review and inspection at the Planning Division and at all branches of the Newport Beach Public Library for the following amendment to the Implementation Plan of certified Local Coastal Program:
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
Valerie Amezcua makes history with historic mayoral victory in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – School Boardmember and longtime community leader Valerie Amezcua has won the election for Santa Ana Mayor. Amezcua will be the first woman to serve as Mayor in the city’s history. In responding to her electoral victory, Amezcua released the following statement:. “I’m honored by...
Emotional Firsts and Lasts Occur as New City Clerk, Treasurer Sworn In
Santa Ana’s Westview House affordable housing project breaks ground
On Nov. 2, the City of Santa Ana joined Community Development Partners and other project partners – including the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development, the County of Orange, the Orange County Housing Finance Trust, and Mercy House – in breaking ground on the Westview House affordable housing community at Westminster Avenue and Fairview Street. Westview House will provide 85 affordable units of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments and includes a local residency preference for Santa Ana families. Seventy-five (75%) of the units will be affordable to extremely low-income households earning no more than 30% of the Area Median Income.
Shop local in Santa Ana this Small Business Saturday
Travel Santa Ana, the city’s tourism promotion organization, recently debuted its first-ever brand campaign, “Proud Santanero,” featuring artists and artisans who both live and work in Santa Ana and whose identities are inherently tied to the vibrant city. Each person and place is unique and collectively they weave together making Santa Ana a community that is united by originality.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are expected to remain 70s through next week. 1861 The first...
City of Santa Ana Awarded a $156K grant to help improve bicycle and pedestrian safety
The City of Santa Ana received a $156,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Developing an infrastructure that serves pedestrians, public transit, bicycles and other alternative forms of public transportation is essential for our densely populated...
Santa Margarita Water District Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ranch Water Filtration Plant
Santa Ana ranked the 3rd worst U.S. city for sleep
Santa Ana has been revealed as the 3rd worst city for good quality sleep in the country, according to a new report by Decluttr has taken a deep dive into the current state of sleep technology to understand the benefits and drawbacks and identify the best and worst places to sleep in the U.S.
Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim
Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
City Sets Policy for New Facebook Page
Great Park Development and Framework Plan Town Hall is November 19
In 2022, the City of Irvine approved the Great Park Framework Plan to guide the next phase of development. The plan’s initial phase brings 300 acres of exciting new park amenities, including a world-class outdoor amphitheater, new cultural attractions, and expansive space dedicated to unprogrammed passive enjoyment. The next phase draws on extensive community input to deliver an expanding array of new opportunities to secure the park’s place among the world’s greatest metropolitan parks.
Clerk-Recorder set to close out the year with special Saturday hours!
Beat the holiday rush and get the marriage and passport services you need! Plan now to take advantage of Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s special Saturday hours set for Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s branch offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department will be offering marriage services at all three locations. Passport services will also be available at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s North County branch office in Anaheim. Please note, no passport services will be offered at the department’s South County branch office in Laguna Hills. Appointments are highly recommended due to the demand for marriage and passport services during these special hours. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information and to complete an online application for a marriage license, ceremony, or passport in advance, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
St. Irenaeus Health Ministry brings back in-person Giving Tree parties
Dust off your Santa hat! St. Irenaeus Health Ministry is pleased to offer in-person Giving Tree Parties this year, complete with Santa and caroling, at the five care centers we serve:. Healthcare Center of Orange County. Harvest Retirement. The Karlton Residential Center. Sunrise Senior Living, La Palma. We need your...
Seal Beach hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10
The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.
