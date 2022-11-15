ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Sand available for residential use in Pittsfield

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Department of Public Services (DPS) has announced that sand piles will now be available at three different locations around the city for residential use. Sand will be available for pickup by Pittsfield residents for their own personal use throughout the winter season.

Sand will be available at the following locations:

• Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St.
• Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road.
• 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and Elm streets).

Capital Region BOCES students conduct annual food drive

Residents are requested to limit their pickups to 50 pounds (one five-gallon pail) per
visit. People who use the piles are asked to report suspected abuse (loading of pickup trucks, etc.) to the DPS Highway Division office at (413) 499-9314.

5 things to know this Friday, November 18

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
