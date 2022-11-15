Read full article on original website
Related
Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees
The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
The Boston Red Sox have been very active in the early stages of free agency, and expect to be able to announce new players soon.
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
CBS Sports
Ranking Justin Verlander's free agency landing spots, including Astros return and Gerrit Cole reunion
Justin Verlander won his third career Cy Young Award Wednesday night after a season that saw him post a career-best 220 ERA+ in 28 starts. Verlander, who put forth that effort as a member of the Houston Astros, just so happens to be a free agent now. Tomorrow's price, you can rest assured, is not the same as today's price.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Yardbarker
Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops
While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
MLB free agency rumors: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Blue Jays already looking at Teoscar Hernandez replacement
The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday, and they already have a replacement in mind. The Toronto Blue Jays made a rather surprising move on Wednesday. All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko. The move was shocking, considering Hernandez was one of their best hitters in the lineup.
750thegame.com
OSN: Path Back To The Postseason For The Seattle Mariners Is Clear, If They Are Willing To Spend
The World Series is over, free agency is open, and the hot stove is bubbling. After opening day, it may be the best time to be a baseball fan. Every team is undefeated, and everyone can dream of how their team can improve. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in two decades, make no mistake-there is plenty of room for improvement for the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
Why was Brian Cashman photographed sleeping outside?
New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman was photographed sleeping outside, and it was a highly respectable move for a great cause. While many residents of the northeast tend to stray away from the outdoors in the colder months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman did the “polar” opposite (no pun intended). Cashman was photographed sleeping in the streets of New York City on Thursday with just a pillow and a sleeping bag.
FanSided
