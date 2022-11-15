Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021.
NASDAQ
Is This Soaring Growth Stock a Buy?
The stock market has recovered some of its losses over the past month, rising by nearly 11% in this period. Some companies are tagging along, including BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a small-cap biotech stock. BioXcel remains deep in the red for the year, but ongoing developments have helped fuel the company's recent run. And at a market capitalization of $430 million, its shares might be worth buying if there is more fuel left in its growth tank. Is this drugmaker worth investing in today?
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Gas Utilities
In trading on Friday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Clearfield, up about 25.8% and shares of Harmonic up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for Lowe's, Gilead Sciences & Intuitive Surgical
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21. For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
NASDAQ
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: STNE,LPRO,KEY
Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4%, reversing a moderate morning advance, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.5%.
NASDAQ
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has more than halved from its 52-week highs. The legendary semiconductor manufacturer has lately found itself under tremendous pressure, as competition is eating its lunch and its future expansion prospects remain uncertain. That said, with shares now trading at the same levels they did around a decade ago and the dividend yield standing at a juicy 4.9%, investors have been arguing back and forth whether Intel makes for an attractive buying opportunity or if it presents a value trap, bearing further losses ahead. Due to Intel's future success in the semiconductor industry appearing wildly speculative, I am neutral on INTC stock.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
