(Atlantic) -- Crowds will gather in Atlantic this evening for a Christmas tradition dating back over 30 years to kick off the holiday season. That's according to Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith, who says the city is set to host the annual "Grand Lighting" event beginning at 5 p.m. Listed as Travel Iowa's number one Christmas destination, over 200,000 LED lights will go up in a stretch of nearly six blocks of historic buildings. Smith says the public will gather at the Historic Rock Island Depot on Chestnut Street, and an appearance from a special "magical guest" will help light up the stretch of Atlantic.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO