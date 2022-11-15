Read full article on original website
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic LandmarkCJ CoombsClarinda, IA
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, NebraskaCJ CoombsAtchison County, MO
Essex schools celebrate 'high performing' profile scores
(Essex) -- Results of recent standardized tests show Essex as one the top performing school districts in the state in terms of academics. Earlier this week, the Essex School Board reviewed the district's scores from the Iowa Department of Education's Iowa Schools Performance Profiles. Both Essex Elementary School and Essex Junior-Senior High School reached the high performing plateau. Essex Elementary's overall performance rating totaled 64.89, while the junior-senior high school's rating was 62.63. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the board was pleased with the profile results.
Betty Campbell, age 93 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022. Visitation End:7:00 Pm w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials:May be directed to the church. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA. Notes:. Betty passed away at...
Bopp named Teacher of the Year
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors inside and outside the Shenandoah School District were honored in traditional ceremonies in Shenandoah Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the Teacher of the Year and Friend of Education Award recipients for 2022 at the Shenandoah Middle School commons. Amy Bopp, a 28-year veteran elementary instructor, received the Teacher of the Year award. SEA committee co-chair Hollie Larson says Bopp has made a mark as a teacher, coach and mentor in the school district.
Rock Port bond issue planning continues
(Rock Port) -- Preparations for a bond issue referendum in the Rock Port R-2 School District are still in the infant stage. That's according to Superintendent Ethan Sickles, who says April 4 is the date for a special election on a $6 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sickles says one of the bond issue's major components involves replacing the district's venerable dome structure with new facilities.
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Historical, memorable season lands Woodbine's Smith KMAland XC Coach of the Year
(Woodbine) -- It was a historical and memorable season for the Woodbine cross country teams. With a state champion, top three team finish and an additional state medalist, the Tigers put together a dream of a day in Fort Dodge earlier this fall. The engineer behind all of that, James...
Depth, height lead youthful Shenandoah girls basketball squad into 2022-23 season
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season. The Fillies return a solid group of starters to what otherwise figures to be a young roster. “The kids coming back have done a tremendous job this summer,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We don’t...
Clarinda chamber holding multiple 'shop local' holiday promotions
(Clarinda) -- Several events are on the docket in Clarinda to get people in the holiday shopping mood while also staying local. That's according to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell, who joined the KMA Morning Show earlier this week to discuss several events coming up over the next month. The holiday shopping season kicks off Thursday with the Hometown Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Farwell says the event will feature several community businesses.
Iowa, Iowa State agree to extend Cy-Hawk series through 2027
(Iowa City) -- Iowa and Iowa State have agreed to extend the Cy-Hawk Series football contract through the 2027 season. The two schools have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 and first met in 1894. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here and Iowa State athletics...
Stanton's Stephens signs with Central
(Stanton) -- One of the top girls basketball players in the Corner Conference will take her talents to Pella next year. Stanton star Jenna Stephens is the latest KMAland basketball standout to commit to the Dutch. Stephens made her decision official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday. "It's a huge...
Iowa State releases outdoor track & field schedule
(Ames) -- Iowa State Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jeremy Sudbury has announced the Cyclones' 2023 outdoor schedule. The Cyclones open their season at the UCF Black & Gold Invitational on March 17th. ISU's postseason begins on May 12th at the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Oklahoma. Iowa State's...
3 Bearcats named to D2CCA All-Central Region Team
(Maryville) -- Three Northwest Missouri State volleyball players were honored on the D2CCA All-Central Region team. Senior setter Allyssa Rezac and sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer were named to the first team while junior Jaden Ferguson added a second-team honor. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked...
Marilyn M. Lustgraaf, 80, of Treynor, IA
Memorials:Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
Auburn freshman Crotty earns KMAland Nebraska Female XC Runner of the Year
(Auburn) -- Auburn freshman Liston Crotty made an impact from the moment she first stepped on to a high school cross country course in August. “I had a really good 8th grade season, but you never know,” Crotty said. That first race for Crotty came on her home course,...
Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
Atlantic set to kick off holiday season with over 30-year tradition
(Atlantic) -- Crowds will gather in Atlantic this evening for a Christmas tradition dating back over 30 years to kick off the holiday season. That's according to Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith, who says the city is set to host the annual "Grand Lighting" event beginning at 5 p.m. Listed as Travel Iowa's number one Christmas destination, over 200,000 LED lights will go up in a stretch of nearly six blocks of historic buildings. Smith says the public will gather at the Historic Rock Island Depot on Chestnut Street, and an appearance from a special "magical guest" will help light up the stretch of Atlantic.
Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M. Visitation End: 6:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Elmwood-Murdock puts 2 on ECNC First Team
(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer. Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on...
