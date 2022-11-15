ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ValleyCentral

At 7:30P: Trump expected to speak in wake of AG’s push for investigation

WASHINGTON, DC (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a public statement Friday evening. The comments are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time. Earlier Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a special counsel would oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving Trump. That announcement followed an announcement on […]
WASHINGTON STATE
My Fox 8

Trump announces 2024 run for president

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Trump, facing questions about his influence over the Republican Party, on Tuesday announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House. Trump made the announcement during a much-anticipated event at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just...
PALM BEACH, FL
My Fox 8

Jan. 6 panel forms subcommittee on criminal referrals, unresolved subpoenas

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has established a subcommittee to craft possible criminal referrals and examine “all outstanding issues” facing the panel as it races a deadline to complete its work. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel formed the subcommittee...
FLORIDA STATE
My Fox 8

McConnell-Graham tensions boil over

This week’s bruising leadership fight in the Senate exposed simmering tension between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former President Trump’s closest ally in the Senate. Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, sharply criticized McConnell’s leadership of the Senate GOP conference during...
Reuters

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday evening asking users to vote on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site.

