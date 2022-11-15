ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
Native American Fall Craft Show

Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC

Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD

OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20

If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
