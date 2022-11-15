Read full article on original website
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby man gets five years in prison for trying to steal secrets from Oil and Gas Company
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Bixby man was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for a conspiracy to steal trade Secrets from an Oklahoma City Oil and Gas Company this week. Joshua Decker, 37, of Bixby, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for...
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open food resource
News Release Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma, received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America ...
okcfox.com
Native American Fall Craft Show
Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
okctalk.com
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC
Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
parenthoodandpassports.com
Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
chickashatoday.com
THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
KFOR
Quick band of light snow moving southeast across portions of central and northeastern OK this morning!
Good Morning! At 4:30 AM Light snow just northeast and east of OKC moving east southeast at 25 mph. A dusting to up to a 1/2 inch possible in this band. Most of this will just blow off roads but can’t rule out a few slick spots this morning. Snow ends this morning and it’s cloudy, cold today!
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
405magazine.com
8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20
If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
Oklahoma Trucking Company Seeks To Seal Lawsuit Documents From Public After Explosion Killed Contractor
A Minco company is seeking to have court documents hidden from public view as it denies wrongdoing in a Sept. 8, 2021 worksite explosion that killed Joey Bonds, a contracted welder and father of five. Kristin Bonds, Joey’s wife, said she still thinks of him every day. “My house...
Too hot, Too cold, and just right: These Lookeba businesses found the sweet spot after a year-long struggle
"Perfect soup weather," remarks a visitor to Holly J's Place and CD's Soups and Sandwiches.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
3 sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail, wire fraud in OKC
Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Sweeping anti-transient ordinances on OKC City Council agenda
Two proposed City of OKC ordinances would give sweeping new powers to police to arrest transients, people with no homes, and activists. The post Sweeping anti-transient ordinances on OKC City Council agenda appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
